Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Michael J. Drulis Sr., cherished family
Michael J. Drulis Sr., of Lewes, passed away suddenly near his home Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Mary and Joseph Drulis Sr. Mike attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J., where he was a three-sport star athlete and a member of National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Delaware, where he joined the Theta Chi fraternity and met the love of his life, Diane Okonowicz. They married in 1972, then moved to Dover in 1978, where, with Diane’s mother (Theresa Okonowicz), they would spend the next 20-plus years raising a family and building lasting relationships in the community.
Cape Gazette
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
Cape Gazette
E. Elizabeth R. Murphy, retired nurse
E. Elizabeth "Bette" R. Murphy, 93, of Milton, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich. Bette graduated from Wildwood...
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
Cape Gazette
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Robert Edward Farkas, loving son, brother
Robert (Bobby) Edward Farkas, 42, of Wyoming, suffered a medical emergency Friday, July 1, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Christiana Hospital. He was born July 10, 1980, in Milford, to Anita Molnar and the late Paul George Farkas Sr. Robert attended...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 9
The 74-year-old Harbeson harrier won the 70-74 age group at the Rehoboth Seashore Half Marathon Dec. 3, running 1:57:09 and destroying all age contemporaries – the closest was 33 minutes off her pace. Mary also established a new age group state record for the half marathon, eclipsing the mark of 1:59:51 set by Joann Szczepkowski in 2016. Mary recently won the Pumpkin Pie 5K in 25:50. Mary was an Athlete of the Week Sept. 9. Part of her bio read, “Mary began running when she was 40. She and her husband moved to Sussex County two years ago and live between routes 23 and 24. She follows the Jack Daniels running formula (save the jokes). Daniels recommends two to three days of quality running per week with one day of primary emphasis, one day of secondary emphasis, and sometimes one day of maintenance emphasis.” It also helps to have natural talent and a body built for the sport. Mary was selected Runner of the Year by the Seashore Striders Legend Makers.
Cape Gazette
Alicia Marie Atkins, loved her family
Alicia Marie Atkins (Sassy), 25, flew away on angel’s wings to be with our Lord Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 18, 1997. She is survived by her precious daughter, Kira Ortwein; the love of her life, Cory Ortwein; her parents, Adam and Christy Atkins; and her close friends, Kristin Secrest and Trish Ortwein, who will all miss her greatly. Her siblings left to cherish her memory are Tori Atkins, Levy Guy, Tessa Norwicki and Cade Weathers, as well as her grandparents Linda Gibson, and Virginia and Bob Willing. Sassy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Swensens announce birth of daughter
Erik and Lyndsey Swensen of Georgetown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth. She was born at 7:25 a.m., Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Lauren weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Cape Gazette
Helen J. Brittingham, loved her family
Helen J. “Jeannie” Brittingham, 78, of Milford, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, with her family and caregivers by her side. Helen, fondly known as Jeannie, was born March 9, 1944, in Milford, daughter of the late William and Hilda (Joseph) Pettyjohn. Jeannie previously worked for Leggett’s...
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes
This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
Cape Gazette
St. Peter’s sets Longest Night service Dec. 21
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes invites everyone to its Longest Night service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Each year around Dec. 21, the Earth’s northern pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun, creating the shortest day and longest night for those in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, many folks who are going through trying times of loss and grief may feel disconnected from the joyful spirit of the season. Feeling out of sync with holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s compounds feelings of isolation and sadness. Perhaps it is the first Christmas since the loss of a loved one or the anniversary of their passing. Maybe a long-term relationship has failed or a job has been lost. In the midst of all the holiday frenzy, some feel left out as they endure the long night of the soul.
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Lewes woman
Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert for Alyssa Speese, 26, of Lewes. Speese has been located, police said. No further information was provided.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island Brewing and Surf Bagel team for new coffee stout
In honor of Surf Bagel’s soon-to-open third location in Milford, the shop teamed up with Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach to brew Surf Bagel Breakfast Stout. The beer is available in cans at Thompson Island and it will be offered at Surf Bagel Milford when it opens...
