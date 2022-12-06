ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque to Florida Flights See Big Interest

With considerable fanfare, Avelo Airline announced earlier this year the start of nonstop passenger airline service between Dubuque and Orlando. For a good reason, Avelo's coming to Dubuque Regional Airport was big news across Dubuque and eastern Iowa. It was enthusiastically welcomed after American Airlines decided to depart from Dubuque in September, citing a pilot shortage as the reason.
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest

A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed

Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
BELLEVUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?

Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
DUBUQUE, IA
icytales.com

10 Top Best Restaurants In Galena Il

Galena Il is a wonderful destination recognized for its delicious food scene in addition to its small-town charm and breathtaking surroundings. We understand how challenging it may be to select where to dine while you visit, especially with roughly 30 different “Restaurants in Galena Il” to choose from.
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun

The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors

The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

