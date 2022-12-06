Read full article on original website
Dubuque to Florida Flights See Big Interest
With considerable fanfare, Avelo Airline announced earlier this year the start of nonstop passenger airline service between Dubuque and Orlando. For a good reason, Avelo's coming to Dubuque Regional Airport was big news across Dubuque and eastern Iowa. It was enthusiastically welcomed after American Airlines decided to depart from Dubuque in September, citing a pilot shortage as the reason.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Dubuque Five Flags Center Names Permanent GM; Looks To Future Economic Impact
According to reports from the Telegraph Herald there’s big developments with the Five Flags Center in Dubuque as interim general manager Aaron Rainey has officially been named to the permanent role and the Dubuque City Council tours the facility in support of investing $25 million. While no official action...
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
icytales.com
10 Top Best Restaurants In Galena Il
Galena Il is a wonderful destination recognized for its delicious food scene in addition to its small-town charm and breathtaking surroundings. We understand how challenging it may be to select where to dine while you visit, especially with roughly 30 different “Restaurants in Galena Il” to choose from.
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Saints Goalie To Represent Team Sweden At World Junior Championships
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, goaltender Marcus Brännman has been selected to represent Team Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championships (WJC) beginning later this month. Brännman is in his first year with the Saints, and leads Dubuque goalies with ten starts and 11...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta
When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors
The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
