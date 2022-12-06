Read full article on original website
The brother of the ex-US Marine jailed in Russia slams Donald Trump for exploiting his imprisonment to attack President Biden
The brother of former US Marine Paul Whelan said that Donald Trump mentioned him "zero" times during his presidency.
Recipe for a lawsuit? Cookie company sues rival
(NewsNation) — Crumbl Cookies say Dirty Dough is playing dirty and knocking off their cookies. The businessman facing a lawsuit from Crumbl over the cookie similarities says, “The whole thing’s silly.”. “They (Crumbl) believe, according to that lawsuit, that they own the right to make cookies… They...
More states crack down on TikTok over cybersecurity fears
(NewsNation) — TikTok is now under fire in several states. On Wednesday, Texas and Indiana were the latest to act against the social media giant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban its use. And Indiana’s attorney general sued TikTok, claiming it violates state consumer protection laws and fails to disclose the Chinese government’s ability to access sensitive information.
Abrams: Blaming Tiffany Cross’ MSNBC firing on race is ridiculous
(NewsNation) — There’s a growing movement to make a racial issue out of the decision over at MSNBC not to renew the contract of host Tiffany Cross. According to these critics, it wasn’t her history of incendiary commentary or her wildly over-the-top rhetoric that got her show, “The Cross Connection,” taken off the air. It wasn’t because her show still has to live under the NBC News brand, which claims to present news.
Ex-Twitter employee calls release of docs ‘corporate propaganda’
(NewsNation) — The release of internal Twitter communications continued on Friday, when journalist Matt Taibbi outlined staff discussions and decisions surrounding Donald Trump leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. The documents appear to show company employees placing accounts on “blacklists” that...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy named Time’s 2022 ‘Person of the Year’
(Reuters) — Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday, saying he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion. Refusing to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war...
Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible,” noting...
Vittert: Biden, Putin both got win with Griner-Bout swap
(NewsNation) — International arms dealer Viktor Bout landed in Russia on Thursday, and WNBA player Brittany Griner was expected to touch down in San Antonio, Texas, by the end of the same day. They crossed on a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates earlier Thursday in a prisoner exchange....
Olive Garden manager fired for time-off rant
(NewsNation) — A Kansas Olive Garden manager is out of a job after sending out a message to employees saying, “If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job” and “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it.”
Stanford doctor among those ‘blacklisted’ on Twitter
(NewsNation) — A release of internal Twitter documents dubbed “Twitter Files” has revealed accounts were placed on various “blacklists” that sought to limit the reach of accounts, including that of a doctor who expressed concern over COVID-19 lockdowns. Stanford professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was “blacklisted”...
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
(NewsNation) — In Washington state, you can ask the state to deny you the right to buy a firearm. This first-of-its-kind law was the brainchild of Democrat state Sen. Jamie Pedersen. Several years ago, a pair of law professors approached him with the idea of allowing people to voluntarily give up their gun rights.
Cuomo: My family was attacked ‘for no good reason’
(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo says he sympathizes with Sen. Ted Cruz over recent headlines involving his family. Cuomo says he knows what it’s like to have his family in the media “for no good reason” after the scandal involving him and his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Analysis: ‘Twitter Files’ shows ‘brazenness’ of censorship
(NewsNation) — The second dump of “Twitter Files” was released Thursday night, and it included images of what appeared to be an internal Twitter system that marked accounts on various “blacklists.”. NewsNation host Leland Vittert says he was surprised by the “brazenness” with which Twitter sought...
National Security Council: We wanted Whelan released, too
(NewsNation) — American basketball player Brittney Griner is in good health as she heads back to the U.S. after being detained in a Russian prison, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NewsNation. “Her first stop when she gets back to United States is to a health care facility...
