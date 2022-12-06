Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Latest numbers, December 9th
Broome County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise as we head into the weekend.
967thevine.com
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
967thevine.com
Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge
ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
967thevine.com
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
967thevine.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
967thevine.com
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
localsyr.com
Adult cases of RSV on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley and union presidents concerned about plan to consolidate county jails
Jamesville, N.Y. — Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley and the presidents of the unions representing the custody and correctional divisions of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say they are concerned about the proposal to consolidate the county’s jails. On Friday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Sheriff Gene...
Hunter Busted Shooting 2 Bucks Thanks to His Wife’s Post on Social Media
What started as a congratulation, turned into a police confrontation real quick. Upstate New York hunters have been excited this year to go out every morning for hunting season. Though the weather has been inconsistent, it hasn't stopped them from doing what they love. While sometimes hunters might spend an...
cortlandvoice.com
New landfill policies expected for haulers next year
Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating
On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
967thevine.com
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
Comments / 0