In person voting is underway in Louisiana
The polls are open and voting is taking place in Louisiana. There are three amendments to consider on the ballot, the race for Public Service Commission and local elections with bills, ordinances and local area candidates.
Watch This Crazy Louisiana Brawl Breakout in Fast Food Spot
A McDonald's in New Orleans is Serving Up More Than Food. Recently a video went viral showing two co-workers fighting it out behind a counter of a fast food restaurant. The Craziest Part Is There are Multiple Angles of the Fight. How many people thought "let me take my phone...
