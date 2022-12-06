Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO