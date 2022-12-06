ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mildred Hilda Beck

Mildred Hilda Beck age, 94, formerly of New Castle, Colorado passed away at Azria Health Longview in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sophia McDaniel, husband Charles Beck, brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Francis and Albert McDaniel, children Shirley, Stanley, Robert and Dennis Beck.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Frank Cesark

Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller

John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three, again

The city of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday announced three new finalists in its city manager search, with another community meet up slated for early January. Doug Gerber, Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys are the three finalists named in this round of searches, according to a news release from the city.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen Choral Society ready for 46th performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’; Saturday concert in Glenwood Springs

The Aspen Choral Society will present its 46th-annual performance of the Baroque-era, English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, Messiah, on Friday through Sunday. This year’s ensemble will include 48 singers, 16 instrumentalists, and one director and will be performed live in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Basalt.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library

Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Krabloonik sues town of Snowmass over eviction

The owners of Krabloonik Dog Sledding aren’t rolling overfor the town of Snowmass Village’s eviction demands. Citing pressure on town leaders from “out-of-town activists (including people from out of the country) who believe dog-sledding is inherently evil and Krabloonik should be shut down,” a lawsuit is seeking a court order that would effectively thwart the town’s push to evict the business. The suit was filed Dec. 2 in Pitkin County District by lawyer John Mallonee on behalf of Krabloonik Inc. The town was served with the complaint Tuesday, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week

For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results. The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen public health officials warn of a ‘triple-demic’

Pitkin County public-health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions this season, as a triple threat exists with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu spreading quickly throughout the community. “We are in what we are calling the potential of a triple pandemic or triple-demic,” said Dr. Kim Levin at...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event helps more children this year

Local law enforcers and firefighters placed their regular duties on hold to take kids in need shopping Saturday. Each holiday season, police departments across the country use local donations to bring kids shopping at retail stores like Walmart. Known as Shop with a Cop, these kids don’t pay a dime for anything they want to put in their carts.
PARACHUTE, CO

