Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mildred Hilda Beck
Mildred Hilda Beck age, 94, formerly of New Castle, Colorado passed away at Azria Health Longview in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sophia McDaniel, husband Charles Beck, brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Francis and Albert McDaniel, children Shirley, Stanley, Robert and Dennis Beck.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Frank Cesark
Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller
John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three, again
The city of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday announced three new finalists in its city manager search, with another community meet up slated for early January. Doug Gerber, Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys are the three finalists named in this round of searches, according to a news release from the city.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen Choral Society ready for 46th performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’; Saturday concert in Glenwood Springs
The Aspen Choral Society will present its 46th-annual performance of the Baroque-era, English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, Messiah, on Friday through Sunday. This year’s ensemble will include 48 singers, 16 instrumentalists, and one director and will be performed live in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Basalt.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library
Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Joyce Rankin resigns Colorado Board of Education seat following husband Bob’s state Senate resignation
Colorado Board of Education Member Joyce Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale, has announced that she will resign her position, effective Jan. 10, 2023. The decision comes on the heels of husband Bob Rankin’s announcement last week that he will be resigning from the state Senate, also in early January.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘With big love comes big grief’ — but even bigger gains: Immediate success of inaugural 5K honoring Rifle’s Christy Walters means more kits
Taylor Walters kept it cool the day of the race. She said what she needed to say about her mother, Christy, and that was that. It was the next day that grief inevitably poked its head in. “What I’ve learned is, with big love comes big grief, and I’m super...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Alpine Slide bike trail to break ground in spring at South Canyon
The area where the old alpine slide used to sit on city land in South Canyon just west of Glenwood Springs is on track to be turned into a new mountain-bike trail by next summer. “There’s going to be a lot of sculpting and features,” said Mike Pritchard, the executive...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Krabloonik sues town of Snowmass over eviction
The owners of Krabloonik Dog Sledding aren’t rolling overfor the town of Snowmass Village’s eviction demands. Citing pressure on town leaders from “out-of-town activists (including people from out of the country) who believe dog-sledding is inherently evil and Krabloonik should be shut down,” a lawsuit is seeking a court order that would effectively thwart the town’s push to evict the business. The suit was filed Dec. 2 in Pitkin County District by lawyer John Mallonee on behalf of Krabloonik Inc. The town was served with the complaint Tuesday, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week
For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results. The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen public health officials warn of a ‘triple-demic’
Pitkin County public-health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions this season, as a triple threat exists with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu spreading quickly throughout the community. “We are in what we are calling the potential of a triple pandemic or triple-demic,” said Dr. Kim Levin at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Downtown Rifle’s revitalization project recognized with two major awards for concrete work
A major construction project aimed at bolstering infrastructure and beautifying the downtown Rifle area recently captured two regional awards. In addition to the city, MSG Ready Mix and Martinez Western Constructors were also awards recipients. “We were so proud to have been a part of the project,” MSG Vice President...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood girls open strong in home Demon Invite basketball tourney with win over Moffat County
The Glenwood Springs High School girls shook off a slow start in the first quarter of their opener in the Glenwood Demon Invite basketball tournament at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium on Thursday night, ultimately prevailing over Moffat County, 55-38. It was a complete reversal from the 16-4 start to the game in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event helps more children this year
Local law enforcers and firefighters placed their regular duties on hold to take kids in need shopping Saturday. Each holiday season, police departments across the country use local donations to bring kids shopping at retail stores like Walmart. Known as Shop with a Cop, these kids don’t pay a dime for anything they want to put in their carts.
Summit Daily News
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
