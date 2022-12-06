Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Eric Vaughn Bauman
Eric Vaughn Bauman left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 47. He was born February 4, 1975 in Salina, KS. Eric grew up in Niles, KS, until moving into Salina at the age of 10. Years later, he attended Salina High School South and Kansas Wesleyan University. Although he lived several years in Louisiana and Texas, Eric stayed near Salina most of his life.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
ksal.com
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
ksal.com
Larry Don Carlson
Larry Don Carlson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Larry was born in Gypsum, Kansas on November 14, 1938, a son of Elizabeth (Heller) and Melvin Carlson. He served in the United States Army. On September 25, 1965, Larry married JoAnn Henoch. Survivors include daughter, Mitzy...
ksal.com
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit, 37, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Reginald was born in Salina, Kansas on March 13, 1985, a son of Darlene (Benoit) Carter, and Reginald Price. Reggie owned The Detail Shop in Salina. Survivors include his mother, Darlene Carter (Murphy) of...
ksal.com
Minneapolis and Ell-Saline split Tuesday Night to open up the Tri-County Classic
GIRLS – Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 37. Minneapolis would start off slow like they did against Inman last Friday and find themselves down 13-7 to end the first period. Ell-Saline would use 3 three pointers in the 1st quarter to help build the the lead. It would be more of...
ksal.com
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor, 84, of Salina, Kan., passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1938, in Patton, Pa., to John and Lillian Ruth (McMurray) Bender. Survivors include her children, Roger Naylor Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Compton (Mike), Brenda Herring (Steve), and Deb Marseline;...
hutchcollegian.com
Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson
Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
Buhler man among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
ksal.com
Salina South alum Bo Maynes, four others, selected to KSHSAA Hall of Fame in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. – Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee’s request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
ksal.com
Athlete, Adventurer, Author to Speak at Chamber Event
Colin O’Brady, Athlete, Adventurer and Author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. According to the Chamber, Colin O’Brady is a 10-time world record breaking explorer and one of the world’s best endurance athletes. He isn’t your typical adventurer despite his unmatched athletic accomplishments including a world-first solo crossing of Antarctica, a world-first ocean row across Drake Passage (from South America to Antarctica), and summiting Mt. Everest twice.
ksal.com
Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual
Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory. 100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04) 140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by...
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
ksal.com
Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
ksal.com
Glen Jacobs
Glen Jacobs peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2022 in the presence of his beloved life Partner Kathy Blue. Glen was born December 7th, 1958 in La Crosse KS the son of Virgil and Eldora Jacobs. Glen is survived by his...
Newton seeking members for LEAP
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
ksal.com
Two Most Wanted Arrests
The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:. Austin Leroy Calp. Elektra Brooke Iford. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s...
Comments / 2