Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
After agreeing to contracts with free agents Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo, Steve Cohen's New York Mets are reportedly shifting their focus to signing Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, and planning ahead for a run at 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani next winter.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on
The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
Red Sox, Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Agree To Monster Deal
Masataka Yoshida is a left fielder and left-handed hitter with contact skills and a knack for getting on base. The Boston Red Sox must also pay a posting fee for the Japanese star.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Yardbarker
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
NBC Sports
Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever
Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
KSDK
5 things to know about new Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract on Wednesday. Contreras will become the new catcher for the Cardinals after their franchise catcher Yadier Molina retired at the end of the 2022 season. While Molina was a fan favorite...
Yardbarker
Former Rangers Starter Wants to Pitch Again
Former Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is reportedly interested in playing again, according to the New York Post. The Post reported the news on Twitter after the conclusion of the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego. The Post sited Hamels’ agent, John Boggs, as the source. Hamels, 38, hasn’t...
Mets looking to add third starter, interested in Ross Stripling
The Mets have already been active in the starting pitching market this winter, adding Justin Verlander on a two-year, $86.6M deal before bringing in Jose Quintana for two-years, $26M. Yet they’re not stopping there, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post reporting that the team is telling agents at the Winter Meetings they plan to obtain a third starter this off-season. Sherman cites Japanese star Kodai Senga and Ross Stripling as two players the team is interested in, while also exploring other options on the trade and free agent market.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Three teams that left the Winter Meetings with a lot of work still to do this offseason
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are in the books and it was an eventful week that saw free agents sign more than $1 billion in contracts. Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million to Yankees), Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million to Phillies), and Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million to Padres) cashed in the biggest. Carlos Correa, Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Rodón, and Dansby Swanson remain unsigned.
Over the Monster
Meet The New Guy: Masataka Yoshida
He’s Masataka Yoshida, and the Red Sox just signed him to a 5-year, $90 million deal, on top of a $15.4 million posting fee paid to the Orix Buffalos (Ichiro’s old team, BTW, though at the time he played there, they went by the much cooler name of the Orix Blue Wave). He’s been a star in Japan and, for whatever it’s worth, he freaking idolizes Bryce Harper. Like, it’s not enough for him to just wear Harper’s #34, he has to go and do stuff like this:
