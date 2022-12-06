Read full article on original website
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County. A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking...
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending December 5, 2022. Nov. 28th: Eric Michael Dorman, 45 of Albert Lea was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Eric Scott Everson, 40 of Burnsville was arrested in Monticello - charge of theft; John Michael Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Waverly - charges of 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Dayshon Devon Johnson, 24 of Blaine was arrested in Delano - charge of giving peace officer false name of another person; Eli William Nelson, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville - charge of possessing ammo/firearm while under the influence of controlled substance; Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Tyler Andrew Rodgers, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm; Waylon Gordon Stephens, 42 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Damante James Williams, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of financial card fraud.
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
Garrison area citizens hear about proposed roundabout
Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at a Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison. About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3. MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Sherburne County Ballot Hand Count Changes Two Votes
(KNSI) — Just a few days after Stearns County finished hand counting its ballots, election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts. There were four randomly selected precincts in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear...
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
High School Sports Results Tuesday December 6
(Sauk Rapids-Rice scored 4 unanswered goals in the 3rd period to come from behind to win. Teagan Dodge scored a hat trick for the Storm and Luke Pakkala scored 2 goals for Sauk Rapids-Rice). Cathedral 7, Princeton 2. (Cole Hwang had two goals and two assists, Vince Gebhardt notched two...
Legal Notice – December 7, 2022
ANNANDALE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 876 REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – OCTOBER 26, 2022 AT 7:00 PM. 1. Scheer called the meeting to order at 7:05 pm. 2. Board members present: Jon Scheer, Katie Jones, Gena Jacobson, Melissa Muehring-Paulson and Paul Zabinski. Not present: Jennifer Mealey and Student Representatives: Molly Klippenes and Atalie Druga.
Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring
SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Northwoods Adventure: Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. Creates Holiday Wonderland
Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. has aimed to turn their Baxter and Walker stores into family friendly holiday destinations with many unique items for sale. One of the biggest attractions is the variety of Christmas trees displaying all sorts of different themes and unique ornaments. Lakeland News is member supported...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
