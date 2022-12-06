It looks like we won't be seeing The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels on the small-screen any longer. The former Bravo star left the show after four seasons amid complaints of being blacklisted after she physically assaulted Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. She was even asked to participate in the Ultimate Girls Trip mashup and declined due to her acrimonious exit. Since then, she vowed that she was done with reality television, but gave it a second chance on the Carlos King-produced OWN reality spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. The series chronicles the lives of three married couples in the area as they juggle all life has to offer. The season showcased the marital strife between Monique and her former NFL playing hubby Chris as they tried to get out of a 10-year itch in their union. Now, she says she's done for good.

8 DAYS AGO