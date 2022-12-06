ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zoran Bogdanovic

Live as you love

Luxury is neither make-up, restaurants, or high heels. Authentic luxury is to live as you like in comfortable boots and the color of lipstick you like or no makeup at all. Eat what you want, hang out with whoever you like, and be together out of love, not a sense of duty.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
pethelpful.com

Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance

Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
Popculture

'Love & Marriage: DC' Couple Reveals Why They Left the Show

It looks like we won't be seeing The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels on the small-screen any longer. The former Bravo star left the show after four seasons amid complaints of being blacklisted after she physically assaulted Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. She was even asked to participate in the Ultimate Girls Trip mashup and declined due to her acrimonious exit. Since then, she vowed that she was done with reality television, but gave it a second chance on the Carlos King-produced OWN reality spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. The series chronicles the lives of three married couples in the area as they juggle all life has to offer. The season showcased the marital strife between Monique and her former NFL playing hubby Chris as they tried to get out of a 10-year itch in their union. Now, she says she's done for good.
Mary Duncan

Bride asks her bridesmaid to wear in heels before wedding to avoid foot pain on her special day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been close to my friend Chad since we were kids, and I think it’s since we’ve known each other for so long and have seen each other go through so many life changes, both physical, emotional, and personal, that we never got close to dating. I was never attracted to Chad, nor him to me as far as I know, and he always felt more like a brother to me than a friend.

