Perhaps finding and using his voice wasn’t always easy for Stephen Santa-Ramirez, but as a scholar-activist and advocate, he is willing to speak out. “A lot of my work focuses on the activism and resistance efforts of racially minoritized students — predominantly those who identify as Latinx — and I thought that was important because I was a student-activist, and I identify as a scholar-activist now. But I never speak on anyone’s behalf. I advocate as an ally and as a co-conspirator.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO