University at Buffalo Reporter
Shibley stepping down as dean of School of Architecture and Planning
For more than a decade, Robert G. Shibley has served as one of UB’s most public-facing deans, steering a city-as-laboratory approach that leverages the creativity and expertise of the School of Architecture and Planning’s students and faculty for numerous projects that have improved Buffalo, the region and beyond.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Scholar-activist looks at campus racial climates, mentorship
Perhaps finding and using his voice wasn’t always easy for Stephen Santa-Ramirez, but as a scholar-activist and advocate, he is willing to speak out. “A lot of my work focuses on the activism and resistance efforts of racially minoritized students — predominantly those who identify as Latinx — and I thought that was important because I was a student-activist, and I identify as a scholar-activist now. But I never speak on anyone’s behalf. I advocate as an ally and as a co-conspirator.”
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB graduate student receives Department of Energy research award
UB researcher Nicholas Cucciniello wants to make the HALs of tomorrow energy efficient. A PhD student in the Department of Materials Design and Innovation, Cucciniello has been selected as one of 44 recipients of 2022 awards from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR). The awards allow recipients to pursue part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE laboratory or facility.
University at Buffalo Reporter
New customizable, strontium-filled scaffold could improve dental implant healing
BUFFALO, N.Y. – A team of University at Buffalo researchers has developed a new strontium-loaded scaffold that can be personalized to fit any size dental implant and could help improve healing and tissue attachment in patients. The success of dental implants is dependent on the growth and adhesion of...
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB students create redevelopment plans for land adjacent to Central Terminal
The Central Terminal stands as one of Buffalo’s most iconic buildings, its clock tower watching over the city’s rapidly changing Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Thanks to a massive nonprofit effort, tens of millions of dollars in public and private funding has been funneled to the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. in support of future redevelopment of the Main Terminal building, the Mail and Baggage building and the Great Lawn as a community and economic hub.
University at Buffalo Reporter
How you feel about social interaction on days with more time alone depends on why you wanted to be alone, study finds
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that...
