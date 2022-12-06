ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marquettewire.org

Golden Eagles eliminated from NCAA Tournament in loss to Texas

Marquette have made danced its way into the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history , but it couldn’t keep its playoff run alive as it fell to the No. 1 overall seed Texas Longhorns in four sets (14-25, 13-25, 25-19 and 17-25) Thursday afternoon. “Congratulations to...
AUSTIN, TX
marquettewire.org

REVIEW: “From White Plains”

According to the CDC, one in five high school students are bullied and 40% of high school students that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community are bullied. People all around the country are being bullied, and sometimes so horribly that they commit suicide as a result. Marquette Theatre performed...
MARQUETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy