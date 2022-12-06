ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vanna White on the future of ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘It would be weird having somebody else turn my letters’

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Related
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Is Involved In Another Major TV Show

Ken Jennings started his television career as a contestant on Jeopardy! He became one of the champions of the show, winning millions of dollars. Many fans loved to see him on their television screens and after longtime host Alex Trebek died, Ken eventually became a host on the game show. He switches off with actress Mayim Bialik.
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget

In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy