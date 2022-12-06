Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.

