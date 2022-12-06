Read full article on original website
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Stereogum
Sunset Rubdown Announce Reunion Tour
Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.
Kerrang
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour
It’s been a busy year for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and 2023 will seemingly be no different as the band have just announced a massive world tour. The California funk rockers will be hitting the road for various shows from March to July, stopping off in stadiums and festivals (their final two dates of the run head to the UK at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a rescheduled show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park).
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Motley Crue and Def Leppard add American dates to their 2023 World Tour
With The Stadium Tour newly acknowledged as the eighth biggest tour of 2022, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announce a new batch of US shows for 2023
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Reveal 2023 World Tour Dates with Alice Cooper
Several months after wrapping up a massive North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their time on the road with a string of additional concerts in the U.S. The pair’s world tour kicks off on February 10, 2023, with Alice Cooper in the supporting slot.
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates
Drive-By Truckers will hit the road hard next spring. They've announced an extensive U.S. tour that will stretch from the beginning of March through mid-May. The tour will kick off on March 9 in Indianapolis and wrap up more than two months later on May 13 in Asheville, N.C. The trek includes stops in various major cities and also includes the band's annual "Heathen’s Homecoming" celebration in Athens, Ga.
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury
Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
Here’s the most popular Christmas song in every state
"Feliz Navidad" and "Santa Baby" are the most popular Christmas songs in multiple U.S. states, according to a new survey from FinanceBuzz
