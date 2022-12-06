ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Stereogum

Sunset Rubdown Announce Reunion Tour

Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour

It’s been a busy year for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and 2023 will seemingly be no different as the band have just announced a massive world tour. The California funk rockers will be hitting the road for various shows from March to July, stopping off in stadiums and festivals (their final two dates of the run head to the UK at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a rescheduled show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park).
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers will hit the road hard next spring. They've announced an extensive U.S. tour that will stretch from the beginning of March through mid-May. The tour will kick off on March 9 in Indianapolis and wrap up more than two months later on May 13 in Asheville, N.C. The trek includes stops in various major cities and also includes the band's annual "Heathen’s Homecoming" celebration in Athens, Ga.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy