WVNews

Gallia County Commission set to review 2023 budgets

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Commission held its regular meeting on Tuesday instead of their usual Thursday due to scheduling conflicts. Commission President Harold Montgomery, Commissioner Jay Stapleton and Commissioner David Smith were all in attendance. Smith was appointed Nov. 9 to replace the retiring Eugene Greene.
Meigs commissioners approve JFS contracts

POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — The Meigs County commissioners met in regular session Dec. 1 with a full agenda that included fund transfers, appropriations and adjustments. Present were Vice President Shannon Miller; Commissioner Zachary Manuel and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were JFS Director Theresa Lavender; Treasurer Tim Ihle; and from The Ohio State University Extension, Michelle Stumbo, Nancy Sydensticker and Chloe Hart.
