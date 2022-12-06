Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
secretatlanta.co
6 Free & Festive Things To Do For A Wallet-Friendly Holiday Season In Atlanta
With prices for just about everything on the rise, Christmas and the holiday season not only feels like the most wonderful time of the year, but the most expensive! Luckily, Atlanta is home to so many free things to do over the holidays that’ll put you in the spirit of the season and make your bank balance look a little jollier, too! Check out these free and festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season that won’t cost you a thing (of course, you might have to consider a budget for travel).
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia
You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Date Spots And Events To Enjoy In Atlanta This Holiday Season
It’s that time of year where you get to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you with a little extra flair or quality time. Atlanta is the perfect city to explore during the holidays. We have events, parades, holiday pop-up bars and more. If you’re looking for something fun and cute to do with your boo, you’re at the right place. Check out any one of these super cute date ideas for the holidays:
discoveratlanta.com
10 Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta
Many restaurants put a lot of thought into the music that plays when you dine, and rightfully so. It becomes the soundtrack of your experience there. Whether the tunes are ambient or Top 40 favorites, the tune becomes part of the meal. The music can make you feel lighthearted, nostalgic and even introduce you to new genres of music.
AccessAtlanta
6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
So clear that schedule and make room this weekend! Here are five things you should do in metro Atlanta:. Get in the holiday spirit with a “singer-songwriter” styled performance featuring Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, and Hailey Whitters. This event will surely be a great time for anyone who loves country music!
secretatlanta.co
Enchanting Free Light Displays Luminate This Dunwoody Park For The Holidays
Thousands of lights annually transform Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park for the holiday season. The epically enchanting lights display is a treat for the eyes, adored by many local families, and is a must for all those eager to get into the holiday spirit on a budget. This spectacle of...
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
AccessAtlanta
Treat yourself sweet at this artist-owned coffee shop
If you’ve been searching for the perfect holiday beverage, look no further than Bizarre Coffee’s new seasonal menu filled with nostalgic treats. Located in the heart of Downton Canton, Bizarre Coffee is an independent coffee shop serving hand-roasted, small-batch brews throughout the year. But wait until you get a load of their holiday drinks.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Marlow’s Tavern Seasonal Christmas Menu This Holiday Season
Comfort is an absolute must as the temperatures continuously drop (although Atlanta tends to have tantrums and throw us warm temped curve balls here and there) *rolls eyes. But it’s nothing we locals can’t handle! That being said, the temperatures have been more cold than warm so enjoying a cozy place to eat and drink is a must. Marlow’s Tavern has rolled out its Christmas menu for us to enjoy. Let’s dive in and take a look at what we can expect!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
Rapper, actor Ludacris surprises metro Atlanta students with new shoes
With the holidays around the corner, some students are getting an early Christmas gift!. What some students thought was a normal holiday assembly turned out to be a huge surprise. Students at L.P. Miles Elementary School got new shoes. Mercedes Benz USA and the nonprofit “Shoes That Fit” provide shoes...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Green Olive fails with 65; Bangkok Thyme receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, there is trouble brewing at a Mediterranean restaurant in Gwinnett County. Green Olive failed with 65 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tzatziki sauce, mango yogurt, and garlic sauce were at unsafe temperatures....
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
The Atlanta Police Department has investigated 156 homicides so far this year. Here are some of those victims:...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
Comments / 0