6 Free & Festive Things To Do For A Wallet-Friendly Holiday Season In Atlanta

With prices for just about everything on the rise, Christmas and the holiday season not only feels like the most wonderful time of the year, but the most expensive! Luckily, Atlanta is home to so many free things to do over the holidays that’ll put you in the spirit of the season and make your bank balance look a little jollier, too! Check out these free and festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season that won’t cost you a thing (of course, you might have to consider a budget for travel).
Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia

You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
10 Cute Holiday Date Spots And Events To Enjoy In Atlanta This Holiday Season

It’s that time of year where you get to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you with a little extra flair or quality time. Atlanta is the perfect city to explore during the holidays. We have events, parades, holiday pop-up bars and more. If you’re looking for something fun and cute to do with your boo, you’re at the right place. Check out any one of these super cute date ideas for the holidays:
10 Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta

Many restaurants put a lot of thought into the music that plays when you dine, and rightfully so. It becomes the soundtrack of your experience there. Whether the tunes are ambient or Top 40 favorites, the tune becomes part of the meal. The music can make you feel lighthearted, nostalgic and even introduce you to new genres of music.
6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

So clear that schedule and make room this weekend! Here are five things you should do in metro Atlanta:. Get in the holiday spirit with a “singer-songwriter” styled performance featuring Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, and Hailey Whitters. This event will surely be a great time for anyone who loves country music!
MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
Treat yourself sweet at this artist-owned coffee shop

If you’ve been searching for the perfect holiday beverage, look no further than Bizarre Coffee’s new seasonal menu filled with nostalgic treats. Located in the heart of Downton Canton, Bizarre Coffee is an independent coffee shop serving hand-roasted, small-batch brews throughout the year. But wait until you get a load of their holiday drinks.
Enjoy Marlow’s Tavern Seasonal Christmas Menu This Holiday Season

Comfort is an absolute must as the temperatures continuously drop (although Atlanta tends to have tantrums and throw us warm temped curve balls here and there) *rolls eyes. But it’s nothing we locals can’t handle! That being said, the temperatures have been more cold than warm so enjoying a cozy place to eat and drink is a must. Marlow’s Tavern has rolled out its Christmas menu for us to enjoy. Let’s dive in and take a look at what we can expect!
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
