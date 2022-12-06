Read full article on original website
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families
On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville. The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
Statesville Record & Landmark
United Way of Iredell presents $158K in Endowment for the Future Grants
The United Way of Iredell County announced the recipients of the 2022 Endowment for the Future Grants. They had 21 grant requests to the Endowment from organizations engaged in strong community work. This year $158,366 was available for recipients. Dawne Clark, endowment committee chair, said “The volunteers on our Endowment...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory NAACP To Install Officers At December 11th Meeting
Hickory – The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its December Branch meeting on Sunday December 11, 3:00 PM at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church. Items on the agenda will include:. • Planning for the Annual MLK Day activities on...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
WBTV
Cabarrus Board of Education welcomes new members, sets sights on the future
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership positions, and recognizing the contributions of two long-time outgoing members. Re-elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey joined newly elected members Pamela Escobar and Sam Treadaway for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Lights were bright and love was evident at Iredell Health Foundation event
The lights were bright and the love was evident as family, friends, and the Iredell Health system came together for the Iredell Health Foundation’s inaugural Lights of Love events this week in Statesville and Mooresville. “There’s a couple of different reasons people come here tonight. They’re here tonight to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3. 7-Eleven, #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A. 7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A. Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A. Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements:
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
qcnews.com
Lincoln Correctional Center warden named
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
caldwelljournal.com
CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates
HUDSON, NC (December 2, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 20 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Thursday, December 1. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Shakelia Harbison of Morganton, Tiffanie Stackpole of Hickory, Dora Dalton of Statesville and Jonathon Peterson of Morganton; (middle row) Richard Houpe of Morganton, Oscar Gutierrez Vasquez of Hickory, Ahmad Falah of Granite Falls, Ryan Carswell of Morganton and John Sain of Hickory; (back row) Alex Cassavaugh of Lenoir, Timothy Geter of Statesville, Manuel Oliva of Lenoir, Johnathan Garrett of Lenoir, William Johnson of Hudson, Zackary Danner of Maiden, Seth Cook of Morganton and Rayquan Howell of Wilkesboro. Not Pictured: David Auton of Boone, Levi Taylor of Trap Hill and Austin Woody of Morganton.
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Jailed In Catawba County
A Hiddenite man is being held in Catawba County custody. 33-year old Adam Isaac Appling was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday for probation violation. No bond information is listed. Appling has a court date scheduled for today in Newton.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
