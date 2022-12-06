Read full article on original website
padailypost.com
New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101
East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
theoldmotor.com
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco
Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
How much is S.F. making off of parking meters?
Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically —...
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
Dropping gas prices are lower today than they were a year ago in the Bay Area; Here's why
If you're filling up your tank, gas prices have dropped. According to AAA, they're lower today than they were one year ago.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023
The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
SFist
SF Cannabis Dispensaries Can Now Have Non-Transparent Roll-Up Security Gates, Which They Couldn’t Before
Today I learned that marijuana dispensaries are not allowed to have roll-up security gates that are not transparent. But also today, the SF Planning Commission removed that restriction for pot shops. District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai has had an interesting evolution when it comes to the exterior appearance of cannabis...
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
