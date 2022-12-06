Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically —...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO