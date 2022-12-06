ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
padailypost.com

New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101

East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
PALO ALTO, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
theoldmotor.com

Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco

Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose tees up massive golf course development

The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybiz.com

Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam

Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How much is S.F. making off of parking meters?

Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically —...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023

The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy