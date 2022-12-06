Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Topeka High School’s basketball team has started a petition to remove fans from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident tabbed as racist. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons started a Change.org petition to...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
There will be a change on the Junction City Commission
Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Regulations on Use of Controlled-Access...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
Kansas soldier pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, dishonorably discharged
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, […]
KWCH.com
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
