Idaho State

RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders: Toxicology Report To Reveal Crucial Clues To Students' Death

The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students viciously butchered with a Rambo-style knife last week may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The results could also explain why the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, apparently slept during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Some of the victims, who were all found on beds, sustained defensive wounds, including Xana according to her father, Jeffrey Kernodle who described his daughter...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police chief appears ‘overwhelmed’: Retired detective

(NewsNation) — The University of Idaho killer is still on the loose after 26 days, and confusion continues to grow over what really happened. The door to the home where the students were killed was reportedly wide open after the attack, a neighbor recently told a reporter. The neighbor reportedly told police, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry was unaware in an interview with the DailyMail.
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner

A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators

Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...
MOSCOW, ID

