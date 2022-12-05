Read full article on original website
Related
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
University Of Idaho Murders: Toxicology Report To Reveal Crucial Clues To Students' Death
The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students viciously butchered with a Rambo-style knife last week may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The results could also explain why the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, apparently slept during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Some of the victims, who were all found on beds, sustained defensive wounds, including Xana according to her father, Jeffrey Kernodle who described his daughter...
Missing toddler Quinton Simon's mom arrested, charged for his alleged murder
Georgia mom Leilani Simon was arrested Monday on murder and other charges for the death her toddler son --nearly seven weeks after she reported him missing, police said.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police chief appears ‘overwhelmed’: Retired detective
(NewsNation) — The University of Idaho killer is still on the loose after 26 days, and confusion continues to grow over what really happened. The door to the home where the students were killed was reportedly wide open after the attack, a neighbor recently told a reporter. The neighbor reportedly told police, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry was unaware in an interview with the DailyMail.
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
Daily Beast
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help. Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49,...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Baby and toddler brother found stabbed to death in bathtub, NY cops say. Mom charged
The mother was taken into custody before the bodies were found, police say.
New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner
A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Teenager's Body Was In Hotel Room For A Week Before Authorities Alerted
The body of 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston did not appear to have suffered any external injuries, according to police.
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...
Comments / 0