Player Props NFL Week 14: Quarterbacks

For sports bettors looking to take advantage of their fantasy player knowledge, SI Sportsbook added their player prop tool a couple of weeks ago. The goal is to highlight some inefficiencies in their player stat lines with the projections done by our fantasy team. As is the nature of any wager in the NFL, predictions aren’t guaranteed wins. Understanding game flow and matchups will allow multiple betting opportunities each week. At the same time, betters must be in tune with injuries as player prop lines can change, and projection updates will trail the news. Always double-check the health status of players before placing a wager while waiting until game-day before investing to avoid any late-week injuries. The player props for football can be found by following these steps:
Brock Purdy hopes to steady 49ers against Tom Brady's Bucs

The quarterback regarded as the greatest of all time will square off against "Mr. Irrelevant" on Sunday when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. On one hand is Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP...
SI Sportsbook Promo Code for Colorado: Bet $20 and Win $200

Before the start of the season, there were high hopes for Broncos’ fans after signing Russell Wilson to a massive contract and the expectation that Javonte Williams would develop into a stud running back. Twelve games later, Denver has the worst offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) with one of the worst records (3-9). Wilson only has eight passing touchdowns with a career-low completion rate (60.1). He has been sacked 38 times. In Week 14, they take on one of the NFL's best teams when the Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High as 5.5. point road favorites. New SI Sportsbook users in Colorado can bet $20 on this game (or any game in Week 14) and get a $200 bonus. Click Here to get the offer or check out the instructions below to activate the promotion.
Inside Baker Mayfield's Amazing Rams Debut

No one will remember the play itself, amid everything that happened on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. But the third-and-10 that Baker Mayfield faced from the Raiders 30-yard line with 3:44 left in third quarter may have best illustrated exactly what the Rams team he joined in California less than 48 hours earlier was up against, and just how they overcame all of it.
