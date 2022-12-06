Before the start of the season, there were high hopes for Broncos’ fans after signing Russell Wilson to a massive contract and the expectation that Javonte Williams would develop into a stud running back. Twelve games later, Denver has the worst offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) with one of the worst records (3-9). Wilson only has eight passing touchdowns with a career-low completion rate (60.1). He has been sacked 38 times. In Week 14, they take on one of the NFL's best teams when the Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High as 5.5. point road favorites. New SI Sportsbook users in Colorado can bet $20 on this game (or any game in Week 14) and get a $200 bonus. Click Here to get the offer or check out the instructions below to activate the promotion.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO