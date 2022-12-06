Read full article on original website
Rail supplier news from New York Air Brake and Railinc (Dec. 8)
New York Air Brake’s DB-60 II with Brake Cylinder Maintaining (BCM) technology received unconditional approval from the Association of American Railroads, making the company the only supplier granted full approval for the technology. Introduced in 2015, the BCM feature is a patented brake control valve that improves braking performance by replenishing air pressure when a leak occurs in the brake cylinder, helping freight-rail cars to stay in service longer. Unconditional approval from AAR represents important validation from an industry-leading regulatory body, company officials said in a press release.
Regional Rail to buy three Midwest short lines
North American short-line operator Regional Rail LLC has agreed to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings' three railroads: Effingham Railroad Co., Illinois Western Railroad Co. and South Point & Ohio Railroad. The short lines serve industrial customers across a variety of markets, including chemicals, aggregates and lumber. Terms of the agreement were...
Investors call for paid sick leave at NS, UP
Shareholders have filed proposals at Norfolk Southern Corp. and Union Pacific Corp. requesting that the companies adopt an employer-paid sick-leave policy as a standard benefit. The proposals are part of a broader initiative by investors and other stakeholders to press U.S. companies on a range of worker justice concerns, including...
TSA seeks input on rail, pipeline cybersecurity
The Transportation Security Administration is seeking public comment on approaches to strengthen cybersecurity in the pipeline, freight- and passenger-rail sectors, according to a recent advance notice of proposed rulemaking published in the Federal Register. TSA is searching for owner-operators of higher-risk pipeline and rail operations to help the agency develop...
OmniTRAX short line to serve new West Virginia steel mill
OmniTRAX Inc. affiliate Winchester & Western Railroad (W&W) has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Co.’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC, a large manufacturer of steel rebar in North America and Central Europe, selected Falling Waters, West Virginia, for its new facility. Located on the W&W rail line, the site provides extensive market access, OmniTRAX officials said in a press release.
STB releases details for upcoming hearing on UP embargoes
The Surface Transportation Board yesterday announced information in preparation for next week's hearing on Union Pacific Railroad's practice of using embargoes to reduce rail-traffic congestion. The hearing will be held Dec. 13-14 at the board's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The STB's notice sets the schedule of appearances and the time...
UPDATE: Global Ukraine Rail Task Force
As the war rages on, the Global Ukraine Rail Task Force is tweaking its goals to adapt to the Ukranian Railways' needs. The primary mission: support whatever the railroad needs to maintain operations during the war and help plan for its post-war reconstruction. What's changing and what is staying consistent...
AAR: Thanksgiving holiday a drag on U.S. freight-rail traffic
U.S. railroads hauled 2,393,027 carloads and intermodal units in November, a 3.3% decrease compared with November 2021 volumes, according to Association of American Railroads data. Last month, U.S. railroads logged 1,162,736 carloads, down 0.9%, and 1,230,291 containers and trailers, down 5.4%, compared with year-ago levels. AAR Senior Vice President John...
STB names Moyer acting director of passenger-rail office
The Surface Transportation Board yesterday announced it has named senior staff member Neil Moyer to serve as acting director of the board’s new Office of Passenger Rail. Established Oct. 1, the office is responsible for investigating and analyzing Amtrak on-time performance (OTP) issues. Since last year, Moyer has coordinated...
Valley Metro names Kessler CFO
Valley Metro in Phoenix yesterday named Ken Kessler chief financial officer. Most recently, Kessler served as assistant public transit director at the Phoenix Public Transit Department. He has more than 30 years of experience in public sector accounting, finance, budget and management, Valley Metro officials said in a press release.
USDOT seeks applicants for intercity passenger-rail grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation yesterday issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of nearly $2.3 billion in funding to expand and modernize intercity passenger rail nationwide through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program. The funding amount marks one of the largest federal investments...
WSDOT awards grant for Spokane Valley grade separation project
The Washington State Department of Transportation has awarded a $5 million grant to the city of Spokane Valley for a grade separation project at Pines Road. The grant will fund the construction of an underpass at a grade crossing owned by BNSF Railway Co., as well as a roundabout at a nearby intersection to reroute traffic, said officials from the office of State Sen. Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley).
