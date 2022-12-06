Who is Spain’s first-choice penalty taker?

For all their practice, penalties eventually proved to be Spain ’s undoing at Euro 2020.

They managed to squeeze past Switzerland in the quarter-finals despite converting just three of their five attempts, before coming unstuck against Italy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for keeping out Alvaro Morata’s effort and he was even more impressive at denying England in the final.

Unfortunately for Morata, who often suffers with fragile confidence, this was his second penalty miss of the tournament.

The first turned out to be largely irrelevant, at least for the team, as Spain still went on to beat Slovakia 5-0 in their final group game.

It was firmly struck but well saved by Newcastle United ’s Martin Dubravka, who flew to his right and pawed the ball away.

La Roja recovered from that early miss to dominate the game and seal their passage to the knockout rounds, helped by two own goals.

Try as he might, Morata couldn’t get on the scoresheet and he was replaced by Ferran Torres midway through the second half.

His frustration was compounded by watching Torres find the net with his first touch after coming on, turning in Pablo Sarabia’s low cross with an expert heel flick.

Morata has never been the most clinical of finishers and seemed plagued by self-doubt in front of goal throughout the tournament.

He scored three but should have had more, missing several glorious chances that led to some vicious social media abuse.

Regardless, the 30-year-old has never shied away from the challenge of winning over sceptical supporters and remains a favourite of Luis Enrique.

He is expected to start the World Cup as Spain’s main striker and should be responsible for taking penalties too, after scoring his last one against Iceland in March. The Spanish striker has already bagged at World Cup 2022, and will certainly step up for his nation should they need a goal from 12 yards.