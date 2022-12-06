ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Who is Spain’s first-choice penalty taker?

By Sean Cole
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F29i9_0jZKxuY800

For all their practice, penalties eventually proved to be Spain ’s undoing at Euro 2020.

They managed to squeeze past Switzerland in the quarter-finals despite converting just three of their five attempts, before coming unstuck against Italy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for keeping out Alvaro Morata’s effort and he was even more impressive at denying England in the final.

Unfortunately for Morata, who often suffers with fragile confidence, this was his second penalty miss of the tournament.

The first turned out to be largely irrelevant, at least for the team, as Spain still went on to beat Slovakia 5-0 in their final group game.

It was firmly struck but well saved by Newcastle United ’s Martin Dubravka, who flew to his right and pawed the ball away.

La Roja recovered from that early miss to dominate the game and seal their passage to the knockout rounds, helped by two own goals.

Try as he might, Morata couldn’t get on the scoresheet and he was replaced by Ferran Torres midway through the second half.

His frustration was compounded by watching Torres find the net with his first touch after coming on, turning in Pablo Sarabia’s low cross with an expert heel flick.

Morata has never been the most clinical of finishers and seemed plagued by self-doubt in front of goal throughout the tournament.

He scored three but should have had more, missing several glorious chances that led to some vicious social media abuse.

Regardless, the 30-year-old has never shied away from the challenge of winning over sceptical supporters and remains a favourite of Luis Enrique.

He is expected to start the World Cup as Spain’s main striker and should be responsible for taking penalties too, after scoring his last one against Iceland in March. The Spanish striker has already bagged at World Cup 2022, and will certainly step up for his nation should they need a goal from 12 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Cristiano Ronaldo on as Portugal hunt equaliser

Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy