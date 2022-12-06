Read full article on original website
Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Pearl Harbor Attack Victims
SAINT PAUL, MN (LEARFIELD) — U-S and Minnesota flags are lowered to half-staff today (Wednesday) in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed in the December 7th, 1941, Japanese attack on Hawaii. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff. The Department of Veterans is hosting a brief remembrance event this morning at 8:30 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Rifle volleys will be fired by the Memorial Rifle Squad.
Saint Paul Woman Injured in Crash on Highway 23 South of Ruthton
RUTHTON, MN (KMHL) — A Saint Paul woman was injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 23 south of Ruthton Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:50 Thursday night, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Ford Escape were traveling northbound on Highway 23. Near the intersection of 170th Avenue south of Ruthton, the two vehicles collided. A passenger in the Ford, a 60-year-old woman from Saint Paul, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pipestone Hospital, while the driver was not injured. The driver of the Chevy and his four passengers were not injured.
