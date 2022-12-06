ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
marshallradio.net

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Pearl Harbor Attack Victims

SAINT PAUL, MN (LEARFIELD) — U-S and Minnesota flags are lowered to half-staff today (Wednesday) in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed in the December 7th, 1941, Japanese attack on Hawaii. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff. The Department of Veterans is hosting a brief remembrance event this morning at 8:30 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Rifle volleys will be fired by the Memorial Rifle Squad.
MINNESOTA STATE
marshallradio.net

Saint Paul Woman Injured in Crash on Highway 23 South of Ruthton

RUTHTON, MN (KMHL) — A Saint Paul woman was injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 23 south of Ruthton Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:50 Thursday night, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Ford Escape were traveling northbound on Highway 23. Near the intersection of 170th Avenue south of Ruthton, the two vehicles collided. A passenger in the Ford, a 60-year-old woman from Saint Paul, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pipestone Hospital, while the driver was not injured. The driver of the Chevy and his four passengers were not injured.
RUTHTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy