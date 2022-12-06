SAINT PAUL, MN (LEARFIELD) — U-S and Minnesota flags are lowered to half-staff today (Wednesday) in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed in the December 7th, 1941, Japanese attack on Hawaii. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff. The Department of Veterans is hosting a brief remembrance event this morning at 8:30 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Rifle volleys will be fired by the Memorial Rifle Squad.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO