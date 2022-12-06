ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Ribbon cutting held for Simply Aesthetic

ROCHELLE — On Thursday ahead of its annual holiday party at Flight Deck Bar and Grill, the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Simply Aesthetic, a new business in town. Simply Aesthetic is an event company owned by Cheyenne Uhl and Mikayla Johnson that provides...
ROCHELLE, IL
aroundptown.com

Pat’s Table Invites You To Christmas Dinner

Christmas dinner will be served at Pat’s Table on Monday, December 19th from 5-6PM. The event is being hosted by FNB with Paula Rodriguez of Morrison preparing the meal. Pat’s Table is a free community meal served in the basement of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church. The meal...
MORRISON, IL
WIFR

Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
FREEPORT, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Renovations planned for Rochelle fire station

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said Nov. 21 that renovations are planned for the fire station next year that will include dorm improvements and the addition of a shower. $180,000 is budgeted for the work. The process began three years ago but the work was delayed...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school board chooses newest member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson

Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs handed first loss of season

DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team had its three-match winning streak snapped on Tuesday, with the girls falling 3,190-2,412 against Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference contest at Mardi Gras Lanes. Junior Anahi Alanis led Rochelle (3-1, 2-1 Interstate 8) with a 511 series score, while sophomore Cassidy Vincent added a 499 series.
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL

