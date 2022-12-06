Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Ribbon cutting held for Simply Aesthetic
ROCHELLE — On Thursday ahead of its annual holiday party at Flight Deck Bar and Grill, the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Simply Aesthetic, a new business in town. Simply Aesthetic is an event company owned by Cheyenne Uhl and Mikayla Johnson that provides...
aroundptown.com
Pat’s Table Invites You To Christmas Dinner
Christmas dinner will be served at Pat’s Table on Monday, December 19th from 5-6PM. The event is being hosted by FNB with Paula Rodriguez of Morrison preparing the meal. Pat’s Table is a free community meal served in the basement of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church. The meal...
WIFR
Viral Freeport ‘Grinch Dog’ brings Christmas cheer to millions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - You’re probably familiar with “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” story, but one Freeport pup has taken on the role of the green beast―and he surely isn’t a mean one. Every member of the Spielmann family likes Christmas a lot, including their...
WIFR
Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
Rochelle News-Leader
Renovations planned for Rochelle fire station
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said Nov. 21 that renovations are planned for the fire station next year that will include dorm improvements and the addition of a shower. $180,000 is budgeted for the work. The process began three years ago but the work was delayed...
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Rockford community rallies to help local veteran with medical bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local veteran is in need of some help. Sergeant Nick Parnello, the man behind the LZ Peace Memorial, is having medical issues. The community rallied together on Wednesday to help him with his expenses. Many people said that Parnello is a big part of helping the Rockford community honor those […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Fire Department Light Display Vandalized Over the Weekend
Rock Falls Tourism says all the businesses that have contributed to this year’s Holiday Lights Display have done an amazing job , that’s why it’s a shame that someone thought it would be ok to mess with one of the displays. The Coloma Township Park District reports...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Gives Green Light to 3 Phase Riverfront Development for $9.3 Million
Things are getting serious in Sterling when it comes to their Riverfront Park Developments. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, the council was asked to approve the recommendations from the Riverfront Commission and contractor Gorman and Company. They broke the project into three phases. This due to the overall...
oglecountylife.com
Rochelle Fire, OLFPD receive county ARPA funding for planned fire training facility
ROCHELLE — At its November meeting, the Ogle County Board awarded the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a planned multi-disciplinary training facility project to serve local and regional public safety personnel. The joint project between the City...
wvik.org
Perfect ACT score doesn't faze Rockford student as parents cheer him on
Receiving a high score is highly desirable for students competing for entrance to very competitive colleges. A perfect score is rare with less than one percent of all test-takers earning it. The Auburn high school senior, Sinecio Morales paused when asked how he prepared for the ACT exam in which...
WIFR
6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
Rockford school board chooses newest member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson
Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make...
Firefighters douse flames at Loves Park steel company
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire possibly caused by dry chemicals at a Loves Park steel treatment company on Wednesday morning. Fire companies were called to Progressive Steel Treating Inc, at 922 Lawn Drive, around 9:30 a.m. When the first engines arrived on the scene, fire and smoke could […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs handed first loss of season
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team had its three-match winning streak snapped on Tuesday, with the girls falling 3,190-2,412 against Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference contest at Mardi Gras Lanes. Junior Anahi Alanis led Rochelle (3-1, 2-1 Interstate 8) with a 511 series score, while sophomore Cassidy Vincent added a 499 series.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
300 Rochelle Tyson Foods employees to receive $300 to $700 bonuses
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyson Foods is giving its 90,000 hourly workers across the U.S. a total of $50 million in year-end bonuses. About 300 workers at the Rochelle plant, located at 600 Wiscold Drive, can expect between $300 and $700 each, starting in mid-December. “We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in […]
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
Comments / 0