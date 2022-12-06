Read full article on original website
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Goleta Holiday Parade Cancelled Due to Rain
The Goleta Lions Club, organizers of the Goleta Holiday Parade, made the decision Saturday morning to cancel tonight’s parade due to rain in the forecast. "We will miss seeing your faces tonight and wish you a happy holiday season," the City of Goleta stated. The Milpas holiday parade and...
Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .
Another Rainstorm Puts Goleta Holiday Parade Up in the Air
The City of Goleta is hopeful that the forecast will cooperate, and we will all get to experience the magic of the Goleta Holiday Parade tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. in Old Town Goleta. The Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot originally scheduled for last Saturday, December 3, was postponed due to a strong likelihood of rain during the parade which did not transpire. Unfortunately, there is rain in the forecast again, but timing of the rain is what parade organizers (the Goleta Lions Club) is monitoring closely with the assistance of the National Weather Service. The Goleta Lions Club will decide Saturday by noon as to the status of the parade. Please check the event website https://goletaholidayparade.org/, the city website www.cityofgoleta.org and our @cityofgoleta social media sites for the parade status.
County Installs Progress Pride Flag Curb Cuts in Isla Vista
State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Second District County Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the installation of a "Pride Block" at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista [on Thursday]. They were joined by County staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.
