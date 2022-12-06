(Arizona News Connection) Arizona is running dry, and one community north of Scottsdale is facing the harsh reality. Rio Verde Foothills has more than 2,000 homes, and about 500 could run out of water in a few weeks. The community sits in unincorporated Maricopa County, without its own water system. Most residents get their water from private wells, and some rely on water haulers to deliver. Last month, the City of Scottsdale notified Rio Verde Foothills residents it would stop water-hauling services Jan. 1 as part of emergency water conservation measures.

