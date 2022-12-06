ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday

"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona community faces water crisis

(Arizona News Connection) Arizona is running dry, and one community north of Scottsdale is facing the harsh reality. Rio Verde Foothills has more than 2,000 homes, and about 500 could run out of water in a few weeks. The community sits in unincorporated Maricopa County, without its own water system. Most residents get their water from private wells, and some rely on water haulers to deliver. Last month, the City of Scottsdale notified Rio Verde Foothills residents it would stop water-hauling services Jan. 1 as part of emergency water conservation measures.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
asu.edu

The sky is not the limit

The Women in Aviation chapter at Arizona State University provides opportunities for women to advance their aviation careers through networking opportunities and site visits such as this visit to the American Airlines hangars at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Lauren Ascher. When we think of aviation...
TEMPE, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Rachel Mitchell Used Fear to Win. What that Means for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

As the highest-profile statewide races in Arizona — including the contests for governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction — became nail-biters after Election Day, the numbers in the race for Maricopa County Attorney stayed consistent: Republican Rachel Mitchell secured a six-point victory. Though often overshadowed by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy