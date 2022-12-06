Read full article on original website
An ecstatic grandmother got absolutely drenched in beer as she joined fellow Argentines to celebrate their win over the Netherlands.This video shows the scene as the elderly lady revelled in victory on the streets of Buenos Aires alongside younger fans.She stood in the middle of the joyful group that sang and danced in the wake of their penalty shootout win.The side is through to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 and will face Croatia, who defeated Brazil, on 13 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun BrazilUS sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup matchWorld Cup round-up: Messi and Argentina squeeze into semis as Croatia stun Brazil
Even though Lionel Messi had let himself go in the celebrations, he wasn’t going to let it go in the tunnel. The Argentina captain had already angrily challenged a member of the Dutch camp after his confrontation with Louis van Gaal, shouting: “What are you looking at, fool? Go on, fool.”Messi then went on himself."Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people on and hit long balls,” he said. “I was very angry when they equalised, it didn’t seem just,” he later added. “The referee was like that all game.”Many might dispute...
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said. “He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.” Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.
