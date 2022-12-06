Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council approves annexation and industrial zoning for 131 acres
During a special meeting Thursday evening, Bowling Green City Council voted to annex 131 acres on the north end of the city and change the zoning there from agricultural to industrial zoning. The goal is to have acreage “shovel-ready” for prospective industrial developers. Bowling Green Economic Development Director...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to get 131 acres ‘shovel-ready’ for industry with annexation and zoning change
Bowling Green officials are trying to get acres “shovel-ready” for industrial development. Bowling Green Planning Commission voted Wednesday evening to annex 131 acres on the north edge of the city, and change the zoning there from agricultural to industrial zoning. The goal is to be ready when an...
bgindependentmedia.org
EPA sides with water advocates in dispute over permitting for CAFOs
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful and they are hopeful the decision will put a stop to the escalating number of Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), recognized as hazardous to Lake Erie because of the amount of their manure applied untreated on fields .
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Torched apartment building leaves behind a mountain of rubble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living near the corner of Fulton and Winthrop streets in Toledo claim the torn apartment building has been a problem for the community since its demolition. Residents in the community have begun piling trash on top of the rubble, turning the site into a dumping...
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU trustees approve $18 million to install air conditioning in McDonald & Kohl
Two of the oldest BGSU residence halls will be getting air conditioning . The BGSU trustees Friday (12/9) voted to spend $18 million to install air conditioning in McDonald and Kohl halls. That the buildings are not airconditioned has been cited by more and more incoming students and their families,...
13abc.com
Council sends proposal to use road money for office space back to administration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is not moving forward with a proposal to use road funding to lease office space just yet. Council members voted to send ordinance 621 back to the city administration on a 10-2 vote during Tuesday’s meeting. City leaders were asking for income...
themirrornewspaper.com
TrioTech Headquarter’s Design Wins National Award
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With its retro gas pumps, nostalgic signage and clean lines, the TrioTech headquarters garners plenty of admirers from the 5,500 motorists who drive down Providence Street in Whitehouse each day. Now, the redesigned 1930s gas station is receiving national attention, said TrioTech...
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
13abc.com
Findlay Forward: what you need to know about the city’s new planning process
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay has grown quite a bit over the past few decades, and the city’s government wants to continue that growth. That’s why it has introduced a new plan called Findlay Forward. “It’s really a process of the city evaluating what do...
toledocitypaper.com
City Politics: Looking grim
The stepping stone has been stepped, and the vacancy carousel is spinning. Where it stops is anyone’s guess. Michele Grim, oh, sorry, Dr. Michele Grim is about to bolt from her brief stint on Toledo City Council, leaving her At-Large seat for the seemingly greener pastures of the Ohio House. Grim will have served exactly one year when she skedaddles.
13abc.com
1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22
12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
bgindependentmedia.org
Fog delays start of BG schools
The Bowling Green City Schools will be on a two-hour delay today (Wednesday, Dec. 7) because of fog. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.. Visibility is a quarter mile or less.
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
bgindependentmedia.org
Tractor Pull wins top national award for 9th straight year
From NORTHWESTERN OHIO TRACTOR PULLER’S ASSOCIATION. On December 3, 2022, the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Puller’s Association (NWOTPA) promoter of the National Tractor Pulling Championships (NTPC) in Bowling Green, was presented with the Super Grand National Puller of the Year Award from the National Tractor Pulling Association (NTPA), the sanctioning body, in Columbus.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scruci gives BG parents update on school bus driver shortage
Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci gave parents some bad news/good news in an email today about busing. In August, the district hired eight drivers. One driver was already certified and has since been hired full time. However, two drivers withdrew their applications for personal reasons. Of the current five new...
bgindependentmedia.org
On BGPD radar – Officers target downtown with extra patrols to discourage speeding
After getting complaints about motorists driving too fast in the downtown area, Bowling Green Police Division put the area on its radar. For four hours Monday, from 5 to 9 p.m., targeted extra patrols were assigned to watch for traffic violations downtown. Three officers made 24 traffic stops during the period, according to Police Lt. Adam Skaff.
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
heidelberg.edu
Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees
Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
