BG Council approves annexation and industrial zoning for 131 acres

During a special meeting Thursday evening, Bowling Green City Council voted to annex 131 acres on the north end of the city and change the zoning there from agricultural to industrial zoning. The goal is to have acreage “shovel-ready” for prospective industrial developers. Bowling Green Economic Development Director...
bgindependentmedia.org

EPA sides with water advocates in dispute over permitting for CAFOs

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful and they are hopeful the decision will put a stop to the escalating number of Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), recognized as hazardous to Lake Erie because of the amount of their manure applied untreated on fields .
themirrornewspaper.com

TrioTech Headquarter’s Design Wins National Award

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With its retro gas pumps, nostalgic signage and clean lines, the TrioTech headquarters garners plenty of admirers from the 5,500 motorists who drive down Providence Street in Whitehouse each day. Now, the redesigned 1930s gas station is receiving national attention, said TrioTech...
toledocitypaper.com

City Politics: Looking grim

The stepping stone has been stepped, and the vacancy carousel is spinning. Where it stops is anyone’s guess. Michele Grim, oh, sorry, Dr. Michele Grim is about to bolt from her brief stint on Toledo City Council, leaving her At-Large seat for the seemingly greener pastures of the Ohio House. Grim will have served exactly one year when she skedaddles.
13abc.com

1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22

12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
bgindependentmedia.org

Fog delays start of BG schools

The Bowling Green City Schools will be on a two-hour delay today (Wednesday, Dec. 7) because of fog. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.. Visibility is a quarter mile or less.
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
bgindependentmedia.org

Tractor Pull wins top national award for 9th straight year

From NORTHWESTERN OHIO TRACTOR PULLER’S ASSOCIATION. On December 3, 2022, the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Puller’s Association (NWOTPA) promoter of the National Tractor Pulling Championships (NTPC) in Bowling Green, was presented with the Super Grand National Puller of the Year Award from the National Tractor Pulling Association (NTPA), the sanctioning body, in Columbus.
bgindependentmedia.org

Scruci gives BG parents update on school bus driver shortage

Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci gave parents some bad news/good news in an email today about busing. In August, the district hired eight drivers. One driver was already certified and has since been hired full time. However, two drivers withdrew their applications for personal reasons. Of the current five new...
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
heidelberg.edu

Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees

Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
