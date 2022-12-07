Read full article on original website
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
NBC San Diego
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England coach
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
How Argentina reacted to Brazil's World Cup elimination
How Argentina reacted to Brazil's elimination to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Live stream details and predicted lineup for Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash with Lyon.
Brazil star rules out returning for 2026 World Cup
A Brazil star has confirmed he will not play at the World Cup again.
Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom
SESTRIERE, Italy — (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Hugo Lloris becomes France's most capped men's player
Hugo Lloris becomes France's all-time leading appearance maker for the men's team with 143 caps.
