ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick

Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
BBC

World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016

Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
WGAU

Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom

SESTRIERE, Italy — (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy