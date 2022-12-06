Read full article on original website
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
New York Post
Morgan Wallen announces ‘One Night at a Time’ 2023 tour: Tickets, prices, dates
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for country fans. Household names George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney will tour all over North America, plus, Garth Brooks is performing in Las Vegas all year long. Now, you can add controversial rising star Morgan Wallen to the roster...
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
New York Post
Metallica announces 2023 ‘M72’ stadium tour. We found tickets
No two nights in a city will be the same on Metallica’s 2023-2024 M72 Tour. That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have vowed there would be “No repeats” on their upcoming 12-city, 24-show North American jaunt where they’re slated to perform back-to-back concerts at huge venues all over the U.S. and Canada.
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Shania Twain announces San Antonio stop on 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
Tickets go on sale in December.
iheart.com
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe once again hitting the road for a 2023 World Tour
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are at a it again. After a massive 2022 North American co-headlining stadium tour, the bands are going global in 2023 with another co-headlining trek, The World Tour featuring special guest, Alice Cooper
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Shania Twain Adds Second Leg to 2023 Queen of Me Tour
Shania Twain is extending her 2023 Queen of Me Tour due to popular demand. The country queen has added a new leg to the tour containing 19 new dates, in addition to the previously announced 54 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and continuing through September 28 where the first leg wraps in Leeds, England. The second leg launches on October 12 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and continues on to cities across the U.S. and Twain’s native Canada, coming to a close on November 14 in Vancouver. Tickets for the second leg shows go on sale December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.
