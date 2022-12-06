ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Q 105.7

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
New York Post

Metallica announces 2023 ‘M72’ stadium tour. We found tickets

No two nights in a city will be the same on Metallica’s 2023-2024 M72 Tour. That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have vowed there would be “No repeats” on their upcoming 12-city, 24-show North American jaunt where they’re slated to perform back-to-back concerts at huge venues all over the U.S. and Canada.
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Adds Second Leg to 2023 Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain is extending her 2023 Queen of Me Tour due to popular demand. The country queen has added a new leg to the tour containing 19 new dates, in addition to the previously announced 54 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and continuing through September 28 where the first leg wraps in Leeds, England. The second leg launches on October 12 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and continues on to cities across the U.S. and Twain’s native Canada, coming to a close on November 14 in Vancouver. Tickets for the second leg shows go on sale December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

