Clarksville clinic employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
When you put in a hard day of work, you expect to be paid. But that's not happening at a healthcare clinic in Clarksville, according to employees who work there.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
WSMV
New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
WSMV
As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
wnky.com
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
wpln.org
Keeda Haynes on her path to criminal justice reform advocacy
Keeda Haynes is a leading voice in criminal justice reform in Nashville. And she brings firsthand experience to her work, having spent nearly five years in federal prison — an experience she says still affects her today. We talk with the former public defender and congressional candidate about her...
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp
R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
WSMV
‘He will be here with us’: Dover woman hopeful missing husband will return for holidays
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dover woman is still searching for her husband who vanished on a hunting trip in Alaska earlier this fall. It’s been more than three months since Steve Keel went missing, and his wife said she feels the void. The holidays are hard this year...
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
