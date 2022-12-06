ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night

Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Keeda Haynes on her path to criminal justice reform advocacy

Keeda Haynes is a leading voice in criminal justice reform in Nashville. And she brings firsthand experience to her work, having spent nearly five years in federal prison — an experience she says still affects her today. We talk with the former public defender and congressional candidate about her...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp

R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

