Construction’s biggest C-suite moves of 2022

The executive suites of many American companies saw some comings and goings this year. Some of the construction industry’s biggest firms also announced leadership shifts. Here, Construction Dive rounds up the high-level changes.
Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve

Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says

While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.

