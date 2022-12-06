Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
How To Get Free DC Fast Charging For Your Volvo EV
Volvo is the latest automaker to forge an agreement with Electrify America that gives buyers of its 2022 EV models free fast charging at public E.A. stations.
Carscoops
First $30k Fisker Pear EV Prototype Looks Peachy On Los Angeles Test Run
Back in May Henrik Fisker promised the first prototypes of his company’s Pear baby SUV would be ready by the end of the year. And video footage captured last weekend proves the CEO has kept his word. The Pear will slot below the Ocean and be built at a...
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 speeds record in a single run: Pininfarina’s electric hypercar just made history
Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina’s Rimac electric-powered hypercar Battista recently broke the official production car acceleration and braking records. The Battista is making its dynamic debut in the Middle East at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates, displaying its unmatched dynamic capabilities. The exclusive launch control system...
Truth About Cars
Save the Manuals: Lexus Could Bring a Row-Your-Own Option to EVs
The manual transmission was already far down a slippery slope before EVs came along, and the move to electrification has all but signed its death warrant, or so we thought. Lexus recently confirmed reports that it was testing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and there’s even a video of it in action.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
insideevs.com
2024 Fisker Pear Affordable Hot Hatch EV Spotted Out Testing
The Fisker Ocean just arrived, and now the startup electric automaker is out testing its upcoming 2024 Pear on public roads. According to details from Autocar, the Pear is an electric city car that will sell for less than $30,000 in the States. The quirky electric hatchback will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, which, sadly, isn't available on our shores.
This 2023 Pickup Truck Won an Environmentally Friendly Award Without Being an EV
Here's a look at the fuel economy chops of the 2023 Ram 1500, which won an environmentally-friendly award from Green Car Journal despite not being an EV. The post This 2023 Pickup Truck Won an Environmentally Friendly Award Without Being an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ars Technica
Twitter Blue will reportedly cost $11 in App Store so Musk can avoid Apple fees
From week to week, Elon Musk has shifted expectations for his Twitter Blue paid verification subscription service. After a hasty, exclusive rollout and almost immediate retraction from the Apple App Store, the service's relaunch has been delayed, partly to give Musk time to figure out a way to avoid Apple App Store fees. Now, it seems Musk has found a solution that could mean Twitter Blue will be back soon, but its comeback could come at a greater cost to some Twitter users.
Tesla Stock Rout Wakes Up Elon Musk
This is a real relief for Tesla investors. For several months now, they have been wondering whether Elon Musk, the CEO and big boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer, will be able to focus on the company. The billionaire is Tesla's architect. His involvement is enough to reassure those who...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Ars Technica
Two months of Intel Arc driver updates begin to fix low performance in old games
In the run-up to the launch of Intel's Arc graphics cards, the company emphasized for months that the cards might not perform well in games that didn't use newer graphics APIs like Vulkan and DirectX 12. The GPUs are actually quite price-competitive with aging midrangers like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 if you’re playing newer games, but performance in older games is mixed.
Ars Technica
Win hardware, collectibles, and more in the 2022 Ars Technica Charity Drive
It's once again that special time of year when we give you a chance to do well by doing good. That's right—it's time for the 2022 edition of our annual Charity Drive!. Every year since 2007, we've encouraged readers to give to Penny Arcade's Child's Play charity, which provides toys and games to kids being treated in hospitals around the world. In recent years, we've added the Electronic Frontier Foundation to our charity push, aiding in their efforts to defend Internet freedom. This year, as always, we're providing some extra incentive for those donations by offering donors a chance to win pieces of our big pile of vendor-provided swag. We can't keep it, and we don't want it clogging up our offices. So it's now yours to win.
Ford unveiled a $1.7 million, track-only supercar with 800 horsepower — and it's only making 67 of them
The latest generation of Ford's GT supercar is going out with a bang. The super-fast, super-expensive GT Mk IV goes on sale in 2023.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost?
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with plenty of luxury features at its top trim level. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0