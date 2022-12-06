The Witcher 3 devs will help modders fix their broken mods when the new-gen update launches

CD Projekt has warned some mods for The Witcher 3 will be broken by the forthcoming new-gen version, but they're setting up a task force to help.

As reported by PC Gamer , CD Projekt has stated that The Witcher 3's new-gen update will have a negative effect on some mods. The forum post for the announcement notes that "most of the mods that are based on scripts will error out," so script-heavy mods will effectively be broken by the new update.

Thankfully though, there's good news to be found. CD Projekt has published an extensive spreadsheet of the 71 most popular mods which are guaranteed to work when the new versions of The Witcher 3 launch, including mods like Fast Travel from Anywhere, Super Turbo Lighting Mod, and more.

To remedy the broken mods however, CD Projekt is putting together a group of "modding experts" to provide help and assistance where needed. There'll even be an update to the popular TW3 WolvenKit modding tool at some point in the near future, to help modders get to grips with the new changes.

While it's no doubt a shame that certain mods will be busted when the new-gen version of The Witcher 3 launches this month, it's nice to see CD Projekt deliberately trying to help out the community. The announcement of how and why mods will be broken, as well as a list of popular mods that will be safe, is a nice step from the developer.

The Witcher 3's new-gen update finally launches across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms next week on December 14. Head over to our extensive hands-on with the Witcher 3 next-gen update feature for what we made of all the improvements.

The update will unlock a secret door in The Witcher 3 , which has remained closed for seven years.