Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
countynews.tv
Yorba Linda: Firefighters Free Horse That Became Stuck In Trailer
12.08.2022 | 7:46 PM | YORBA LINDA – A horse named Cactus was freed by firefighters after its hoof became stuck inside a trailer, Thursday night. Firefighters responding to reports of a large animal rescue in the 5500 block of Highland Avenue discovered Cactus with his hoof stuck in the gate of a horse-trailer in which he was being transported, around 7:45 PM.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
foxla.com
'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion P-22 surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22. Security cameras captured P-22 walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn. The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage...
Fullerton Sued For Banning RVs From Parking in City Limits
Advocates for homeless people are looking to take Fullerton officials to court over a local law they say unjustly targets people living in their cars and people with disabilities. The ordinance in question prevents anyone from parking any trailers or RVs in the city without a permit, and was implemented...
1 Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Long Beach Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Bellflower Boulevard, near the Atherton Street intersection by the Cal State University Long Beach Campus. It happened just before 2:30 p.m.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)
According to the Buena Park Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Buena Park. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the northbound lanes of Argyle Drive, along Beach Boulevard.
Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County
Celebrate with these seasonal goodies. The post Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
piratesandprincesses.net
School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure
Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
KTLA.com
Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Who Died in Apparent Suicide at Disneyland Parking Garage Was School Principal
A man who apparently died by suicide at a parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night was identified as a 51-year-old principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school who was facing child endangerment accusations. Christopher Christensen was a principal at Newland Elementary School. He also was a musician who taught and...
3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
