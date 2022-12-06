ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
countynews.tv

Yorba Linda: Firefighters Free Horse That Became Stuck In Trailer

12.08.2022 | 7:46 PM | YORBA LINDA – A horse named Cactus was freed by firefighters after its hoof became stuck inside a trailer, Thursday night. Firefighters responding to reports of a large animal rescue in the 5500 block of Highland Avenue discovered Cactus with his hoof stuck in the gate of a horse-trailer in which he was being transported, around 7:45 PM.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Voice of OC

Fullerton Sued For Banning RVs From Parking in City Limits

Advocates for homeless people are looking to take Fullerton officials to court over a local law they say unjustly targets people living in their cars and people with disabilities. The ordinance in question prevents anyone from parking any trailers or RVs in the city without a permit, and was implemented...
FULLERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
