Daily Californian

Bah humbug: ‘Violent Night’ tops naughty list

To go to “Violent Night” is to know you’ll be served catfish instead of caviar. After two long hours, you get food poisoning instead. Tommy Wirkola’s blood-soaked holiday blizzard follows Santa Claus (David Harbour) as he rescues an uber-wealthy family from a team of mercenaries holding them hostage on Christmas Eve. Any movie that this concept brings to mind — “Die Hard,” “Home Alone,” the Hallmark oeuvre — is likely to be more enjoyable than the tonally incoherent fruitcake that is “Violent Night.”

