To go to “Violent Night” is to know you’ll be served catfish instead of caviar. After two long hours, you get food poisoning instead. Tommy Wirkola’s blood-soaked holiday blizzard follows Santa Claus (David Harbour) as he rescues an uber-wealthy family from a team of mercenaries holding them hostage on Christmas Eve. Any movie that this concept brings to mind — “Die Hard,” “Home Alone,” the Hallmark oeuvre — is likely to be more enjoyable than the tonally incoherent fruitcake that is “Violent Night.”

2 DAYS AGO