Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works

Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Xbox Raising Prices Was Inevitable, Is Game Pass Next? - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week Daemon is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Colin Stevens, IGN's Social Managing Editor. The topic of today's discussion: will Microsoft be raising the price of Xbox Game Pass, now that they've confirmed the price of first-party titles will also be increasing? And be sure to vote on this week's poll on IGN.com: What was your favorite announcement at this year's Game Awards 2022?
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer

The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Truck Full of Limited Edition Handheld Gaming Consoles Stolen

Earlier this week, an entire truckload of Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP retro handheld consoles was stolen. The consoles in transit were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition versions meant for non-EU clients in the UK, US, and other parts of the world. The stolen handheld consoles were worth a total of US$600,000.

