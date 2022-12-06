Read full article on original website
Narcity
Lottery Winners In Ontario Aren't Going To 'Splurge' On Anything Despite Raking In A Fortune
A married couple became Lotto Max winners in Ontario this fall, but the husband said the massive sum wouldn't change his family's spending habits. According to OLG, Woodbridge residents John and Tanya Fanuzzi won a whopping $500,000 after scoring a Maxmillions prize in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
You're Not A True Torontonian Until You've Tried 8 Of These 11 West End Restaurants
If there's something about Toronto that locals will rave about and people will travel for, it's the food scene. But for a city as filled with top-notch multicultural cuisine as the 6ix is, finding the places to get the stuff actual Torontonians are excited about may seem overwhelming, especially to visitors with only so much time to explore or newcomers with no prior knowledge.
Narcity
This Edmonton Christmas Market Has A Wagon Ride & Twinkling Lights Everywhere (VIDEO)
If you're looking for some holiday cheer, the Edmonton Christmas market is in town and it's the perfect place to get in the festive spirit. The market, which takes place at Fort Edmonton Park, has tons of stuff to see and do whether you're planning a date night or a family outing.
Narcity
Locals Named The Best Samosa Spots In & Around Brampton & One Has A Palak Paneer Version
The city of Toronto and its surrounding municipalities are home to various restaurants that serve authentic Indian food. We had recently asked locals for the best butter chicken spots in the GTA area, and this time we went hunting for samosa recommendations. And a lot of roads led us southwest...
