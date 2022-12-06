ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want A New Putting Mat For Christmas? This Is The One To Choose

By Matt Cradock
When it comes to a round of golf, putting is arguably the area where you can save the most shots. It's all well and good hitting every single fairway and green in regulation but if you are three-putting every opportunity you get, then you'll be making bogeys not birdies.

There are a number of manufacturers available who produce a variety of training aids to help with putting, with the traditional putting mat arguably the most effective when it comes to honing your skills from the comfort of your home. Certainly the best putting mats will improve your stroke and consistency over time and the mat we've highlighted below is one of the stand out models.

Having thoroughly tested the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat , there are a magnitude of reasons you should choose it. Firstly, it is endorsed by two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, who has racked up many wins worldwide. Another reason is that it really looks at home in your, well, home - thanks to the wooden elements and premium design.

There's no denying that winter is the hardest time for anyone when it comes to playing or practicing. No-one wants to head outside when the temperature is barely above freezing, or the wind, rain and snow are hammering down over the range and putting green.

This is where this particular putting mat comes in. It is made up of three main parts - there is the mat itself, which is attached to the raised, wooden end part which contain two holes of different sizes, a wooden backstop and four wooden slats that fit together magnetically to create a channel for the ball to roll back to back the player (which works really well). Assembly is also straightforward, only taking a minute or so and the end result looks really good.

One of the best best training aids on the market, there are various different lines on the mat to help with both the path of your stroke and the start line of your putts. These are the elements that really matter when it comes to consistency on the greens and finding the best golf putter for your stroke. The surface is smooth, fast and rolls true and using the smaller hole really narrows your focus. In terms of an all-round putting practice experience, this putting mat will not be beaten and would make the perfect gift for a golfer this Christmas .

Additionally, if you are looking for the perfect gift for the festive season then definitely check out our guide on the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas .

