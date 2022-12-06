Save up to £840 per year and keep your family safe and warm with a new boiler from British Gas

A boiler breakdown is the last thing you need this winter. You can avoid this by getting a new A-rated boiler from British Gas with interest-free credit on all new boiler purchases.

A home renovation or new car might be something you look forward to and don’t mind saving for. A boiler replacement — not so much. But heating and hot water are essential, so a boiler malfunction can cause financial and mental stress.

You might have a conventional, combi, or system boiler – but every type of hot water and heating system can break down suddenly. And when they do, it can cause havoc at the most inconvenient time. Mid-shower, washing the dishes, or even drying clothes are just some of the disasters we know of.

Fortunately, British Gas can help — even if you don't use them as your energy provider.

Why a safe boiler is essential

A faulty boiler can be dangerous. So, if you want to keep your home running safely, one of the best things you can do is make sure your boiler is in good working order.

British Gas offers a free no-obligation home visit or video call , plus flexible payment plans to repair, maintain or replace your existing boiler.

If you're a landlord — it's your legal responsibility to keep your tenants safe. So whether you have a portfolio of properties or are taking your first steps to lease a home, British Gas can guide you through the process and give you the confidence to check the basics like how to reduce boiler pressure before calling out the pros.

How a boiler can help energy bills in the long run

While they don't have an exact expiry date, a boiler that's nearing its tenth birthday might not be the most energy-efficient. ’Symptoms' like blinking and whirring might suggest that you have an inefficient appliance that's wasting precious energy. Swap a G-rated boiler for an A-rated appliance to future-proof your home and you could save up to £840 a year in energy bills .

British Gas interest-free credit boiler deal

We won't sugar-coat it: boilers can be expensive. So when yours stops working, it can be overwhelming — especially in the current financial climate. However, with British Gas, you can choose how to pay for your new A-rated boiler. Then pick a convenient installation date and they'll do the rest.

Two ways to pay for a brand-new boiler

One of the most popular ways is to spread the cost, interest-free.* With £0 deposit and 0% interest you can have your replacement immediately and spread the cost with affordable monthly payments over the next few years. On the other hand, if you have saved money for a rainy day, British Gas boilers are available to buy outright.

Reasons to choose British Gas for your next boiler

You might assume that a local boiler installer will offer the cheapest price, but you'll be surprised.



As a household name that's been around for more than 200 years and offering a trusted boiler installation service for 50 years, choosing British Gas is a wise move for a job well done.

With British Gas, you'll get a visit from one of their 6,000+ professional, fully-insured Gas safe engineers (on the Gas Safe Register list) who will get the job done safely. They will also have a Gas Safe ID card which you can request to see. And, if you want to be super sure, they can even quote a special password at your doorstep.

And, when it comes to picking out which type of boiler is best for your home, they'll break down the benefits and be completely transparent about the reasons why. So whether you've got a small flat or a sizeable house, British Gas will help you choose one of 120 models from a leading manufacturer. They choose from the best brands that offer value for money, reliability, performance, and energy efficiency.

Plus, once it's installed, you'll also get a 5-year warranty too. That includes all parts and labour. And, while the expert engineers will do their best to fix the issue, if they can't, you'll get a replacement free of charge, no questions asked.

Prevention is better than cure

A boiler on the blink can be unexpected, so if you'd like reassurance that yours is healthy, book an annual boiler service to keep it running its best. Your expert engineer will be able to give your appliance a comprehensive MOT and nip any minor issues —which could become major — in the bud.

You might also want to give yourself a safety net with British Gas boiler and heating care . Choose from a HomeCare annual repair and cover plan (paid monthly) or a one-off payment for a one-off repair, and protect yourself against costs that are typically between £99 and £499.

The small print

*British Gas acts as a credit broker, not the lender, and offers products from a panel of lenders. Payment options are subject to change without notice. British Gas is a trading name of British Gas New Heating Limited (No. 06723244), an appointed representative of British Gas Services Limited (No. 03141243) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Register No. 490568).

Both companies are registered in England and Wales. Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD. Availability of credit depends on status and credit checks. Terms and Exclusions apply.