Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

912 Brew opens on East Broughton Street

As the Eastern Wharf project continues to grow in Savannah, it’s encouraging more businesses on East Broughton Street. Earlier this year, Java Burrito opened at 420 E Broughton, and now we can add 912 Brew to the growing roster of food and beverage options on that side of downtown.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

John Korbel releases new Christmas song

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Christmas classics have been playing on the radio in Savannah for more than a month. Now, there is a brand new addition to the season. John Korbel has released a new Christmas song. He is going to perform “My First Christmas Loving You.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season includes several cultural traditions, with one being Kwanzaa which is an annual celebration of African American Culture. This weekend one local museum is offering you a chance to shop for some unique and creative gift items and also learn to make them. Lisa...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Tis the Season Holiday Cabaret

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get into the holiday spirit with two of Savannah’s most renown musicians, an intimate downtown venue and classic Christmas songs next weekend at the “‘Tis the Season Holiday Cabaret.’’. Roger Moss and Kim Steiner will put a jazzy spin on your holiday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What if we told you, you could attend a night of fun, fashion, and entertainment while helping out children in need?. That’s what’s happening at the Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala this weekend. To learn more about what’s all on the agenda for this...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Spectra Choir shares mission of amplifying underrepresented voices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spectra Choir, a local feminist treble choir committed to creating innovative and intriguing music while amplifying underrepresented voices through the music they sing, is making a big impact here in the Coastal Empire. Tegan Miller, the founding artistic director of Spectra Choir, joined Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Marcus and Michael Craig

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Amazing Race, season 34 finale aired last night. Two contestants with local ties, Marcus and Michael Craig, chatted with Afternoon Break about this season of Amazing Race and their experience on the show.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Santa stops by Garden City annual tree lighting ceremony

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa Claus was in Garden City Friday night!. It was the city’s first time hosting their annual tree lighting at city hall. Sometimes when you sirens it can often times mean bad news, but tonight it meant Santa had arrived!. His appearance followed the...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA

