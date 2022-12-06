Meijer announced Jan. 26, 2023 as the opening day for its first two Meijer Grocery stores. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "Our customers' needs are always evolving, and we're committed to meeting them where they are. That's why we're excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb Township communities."

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO