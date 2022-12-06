OGS grower roundtable discusses the current state of organic growing and the challenges faced

Read full article on original website
theproducenews.com
Sprouts Farmers Market looks to grow its workforce
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, will host a national hiring event on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 all retail locations excluding Yuma, AZ. Sprouts has stores in 23 states with close to 400 locations. Sprouts said its healthy approach to grocery...
theproducenews.com
Florida company cited for PACA violations
The U.S. Department of Agriculture imposed sanctions on All Fresh Distributors LLC in Miami for violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act. These sanctions include barring the business and the principal operators of the business from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without approval from USDA. All Fresh failed to...
theproducenews.com
Colombia Avocado Board elects new board members
Earlier this week the Colombia Avocado Board met, electing new officers to its board of directors. The newly elected officers, together with other members of CAB, will be instrumental in cultivating the business expansion of Colombian avocados in the U.S. market. New to the nine-member board of directors are:. Serving...
theproducenews.com
R.C. Hatton’s tray pack corn doubling in size and production
Working an 8,000-acre farm located beside Lake Okeechobee on the eastern shore of Pahokee, FL, R.C. Hatton Farms has long been trusted for providing some of the most fertile “black gold” in the United States. Paul Allen, co-owner and president of the company, called the area ideal for...
