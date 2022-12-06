Read full article on original website
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
Eau Claire Urges Residents to Keep Sick Children Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — School leaders in Eau Claire are spelling it out for parents: Keep your kids home when they are sick. The city’s school district sent a note home to parents asking them to keep kids at home if kids have a fever over 100, have a persistent cough, have COVID symptoms, have muscle or body aches, and even if they have a runny nose. Eau Claire Schools say this is the time of year when school illnesses begin to peak. Leaders say they’re trying to keep people healthy.
Still no Answers in October’s Michigan Paper Mill Fire
(Menomonie, MI) — Investigators in the UP have not yet found what started October’s massive fire at the paper mill in Menomonie, MI. The fire at the Resolute Forest Products, which is just across the river from Marinette, burned for two weeks, destroyed a large portion of the mill, and sent a column of smoke miles into the air. The fire closed the mill. But Resolute says it’s still paying its workers and hopes to be back open sometime next year.
Milton “Milt” M. Johnson
Milton (Milt) M. Johnson, age 80, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died on December 3,. 2022 at Pine View Terrace in Black River Falls. He was born on October 15, 1942, in Aitkin,. Minnesota, the son of Milton H. and Irja I. Johnson (nee Rikala). He was quite proud of...
Susan Lorraine Banker
Susan Lorraine Banker of Eau Claire, born July 17, 1937, passed away peacefully at home. on December 3, 2022 after a short respiratory illness. She was born in La Farge,. Wisconsin to Arthur Lewis Larson and Mollie Lucretia (Rockwell) Larson. She attended. and graduated from West Lima High School and...
