NOGALES, AZ — As the Mexican produce season was beginning to ramp up in early November, Sherman Trucking, here, was preparing for increased demand for its services. The transportation provider, which shares a warehouse facility and ownership with Delta Fresh Sales, has been on a growth trend, increasing its asset-based fleet each year. This year, it is adding 22 trucks and 27 refrigerated trailers, bringing its total fleet size in the Nogales area to 55 rigs. In addition, they have opened an additional office in McAllen, TX, with plans to open an office in Phoenix. It will also add 15 trucks for its operation in Mexico by Q3 in 2023.

NOGALES, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO