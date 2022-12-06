Read full article on original website
Trendspotting: Strawberries down, melons up, cherries back on shelves
We are three weeks from Christmas; which commodities are being naughty and which are being nice?. The strawberry market, which has seen sky-high prices, declined 5 percent for the first time in months. Strawberry markets typically peak during the early weeks of December and descend steadily as California winds down and Mexico and Florida pick up production. This year has seen abnormally high prices for an extended period due to an early end to the summer season.
Nardelli Bros. shifts to Florida amidst an ‘excellent year’
Nardelli Bros. Inc.-Lakeview Farms is a fifth-generation family business that has been around for more than 120 years. It’s the hard work of the family that has kept it prospering for so long. In 2022, though costs were very concerning, the company had an “excellent year,” according to Bill...
California Giant Berry Farms appoints Andrew Rice as vice president of field operations and product supply
California Giant Berry Farms announced the appointment of Andrew “Andy” Rice as vice president of field operations and product supply, reporting to president, Joe Barsi. Rice will play a vital role in the California Giant field operations and growth throughout North America, South America and Mexico. Rice built...
R.C. Hatton’s tray pack corn doubling in size and production
Working an 8,000-acre farm located beside Lake Okeechobee on the eastern shore of Pahokee, FL, R.C. Hatton Farms has long been trusted for providing some of the most fertile “black gold” in the United States. Paul Allen, co-owner and president of the company, called the area ideal for...
Delta Fresh Sales has plans for continued growth
NOGALES, AZ – As Delta Fresh Sales gets set to close the books on a successful 2022, it will be looking at 2023 with an eye on additional growth. Delta CEO Atanasio Panousopoulos said he expects to grow by around 25 percent in the coming year. Its core items of tomatoes, cucumbers, Bell peppers and colored Bells will all be looking at a slight increase this year, in the range of 5-6 percent.
Sprouts Farmers Market looks to grow its workforce
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, will host a national hiring event on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 all retail locations excluding Yuma, AZ. Sprouts has stores in 23 states with close to 400 locations. Sprouts said its healthy approach to grocery...
Trendspotting: Food inflation slowing, but still up versus last year
IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group, released a new report, November 2022 Price Check: Tracking Retail Food and Beverage Inflation, offering new insights into food inflation and its impact on consumer shopping behavior. The report leverages point-of-sale data for November 2022 and includes data across U.S. food channels,...
Hapco Farms triples broccoli acreage
Hapco Farms, a leading broccoli grower-shipper based in Westhampton Beach, NY, has tripled its broccoli acreage on the East Coast this year. With new acreage in Florida and North Carolina, Hapco Farms said it is now the largest grower of broccoli on the East Coast. “Our goal is to grow...
National Opal Apples Day is nearly here
Fruit lovers have a new holiday to celebrate. Tomorrow, Dec. 9 commemorates the inaugural National Opal Apples Day, officially recognized on NationalToday.com. With a vivid bright yellow appearance, unique crunch, and sweet and tangy flavor, Opal apples stand out in the orchard. Opal apples are a cross between a Golden...
Side Delights shares solutions for upcycling potato peels
The rising price of groceries is the leading obstacle for shoppers globally, according to Statista. As consumers look for ways to contend with the prices, Side Delights suggests the emerging trend of upcycling as an economical and sustainable solution. Upcycling is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials or unwanted products into new materials and is used for everything from packaging to produce.
Sherman Trucking building its name as a reliable transportation provider
NOGALES, AZ — As the Mexican produce season was beginning to ramp up in early November, Sherman Trucking, here, was preparing for increased demand for its services. The transportation provider, which shares a warehouse facility and ownership with Delta Fresh Sales, has been on a growth trend, increasing its asset-based fleet each year. This year, it is adding 22 trucks and 27 refrigerated trailers, bringing its total fleet size in the Nogales area to 55 rigs. In addition, they have opened an additional office in McAllen, TX, with plans to open an office in Phoenix. It will also add 15 trucks for its operation in Mexico by Q3 in 2023.
