Last week was an especially deadly one for Chicago traffic violence

Several years ago Chicago made improvements to its crash reporting, and nowadays crash reports are added to the city’s data portal within a day or two of the crash. In response, in May Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance launched a new Chicago Crash Browser, which pulls data from the city’s data portal, checking for newly uploaded reports every hour*. Visit his personal website for info on how to access the browser.
