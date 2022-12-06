Several years ago Chicago made improvements to its crash reporting, and nowadays crash reports are added to the city’s data portal within a day or two of the crash. In response, in May Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance launched a new Chicago Crash Browser, which pulls data from the city’s data portal, checking for newly uploaded reports every hour*. Visit his personal website for info on how to access the browser.

