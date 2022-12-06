ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Holiday Event: Public Invited to Christmas at the Castle

 2 days ago

Christmas at the Castle open houses are set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day at the newly-restored Flippin Castle, home to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens and the Clatskanie Historical Society.

The public is invited to visit and tour the 1900-era Victorian mansion, a National Historic Preservation Site, which includes the local history museum. The Castle is beautifully decorated for the holidays.

Santa Claus will be in attendance from 2 to 4 p.m. on both open house days to hear Christmas wishes. Parents are urged to bring their cameras.

There is no charge for admission for the Dec. 17-18 open houses, but donations are appreciated.

The Castle is located at 620 SW Tichenor Street in Clatskanie. Additional parking is available in back of the Castle off of SW Bryant Street.

