Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
aroundosceola.com
Sheriff: Suspect of aggravated assault caught
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a domestic assault from last weekend. Cory Randall Phillipe, 32, was arrested Thursday night in connection to incident, in which police say he struck his father in the head Sunday with a blunt object, then fled from the residence on foot.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Dean Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A late night crash turned deadly in east Orange County Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to Dean Road at River Pines Court around midnight. They shut down the northbound lanes of Dean Road to investigate the crash. The road reopened a few...
fox35orlando.com
'Bored' robbery suspect suffers from impulsive behavior, police say
A Florida man is accused of two robberies in one week. Orlando police officers said 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid is accused of handing notes to a bank teller and a gas station clerk demanding cash. Police said he told them he was "bored" and that he suffers from impulsive behavior.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 54-year-old Orlando man killed after SUV hits electric scooter he was riding
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened Wednesday night on Dean Road south of River Pines Court. According to a press release from FHP, the driver of...
WESH
Deputies: Woman, teen girl accused of fatally shooting, stabbing man after argument at Orlando bus stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released in the investigation into the killing of a man in Orlando back in October. Police said Sean Ruben Acosta was killed along Lexington Avenue on Oct. 9. Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in his...
aroundosceola.com
Information released on Tuesday Poinciana/192 incident that killed Orlando pedestrian
Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol released information on a pedestrian crash Tuesday night that left an Orlando man dead. The 66-year-old man was killed while crossing Poinciana Boulevard in a marked crosswalk at U.S. Highway 192 just after 9:30 p.m. that night. A 26-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on Poinciana, entered the intersection on a green light, and struck the pedestrian. He was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center (HCA Florida Osceola), where he was pronounced deceased. The driver remained on scene and cooperated, the FHP report stated.
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.
fox35orlando.com
Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off. Another incident caught...
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
Troopers investigate deadly crash after man hit by car in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night in Osceola County. Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard. Troopers said a man was hit by a car at the...
fox35orlando.com
Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother.
fox13news.com
Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after Winter Haven woman killed on way to Christmas boat parade
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man whose wife was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the way to Winter Haven’s Christmas boat parade over the weekend is pleading for the driver to come forward. "Quit cowering and hiding like a coward," said Harold Hagan. Harold Hagan’s new wife Kelly...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Florida gas station
A man was arrested after he exposed himself in the parking lot of a Florida gas station.
WESH
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
