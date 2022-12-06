Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol released information on a pedestrian crash Tuesday night that left an Orlando man dead. The 66-year-old man was killed while crossing Poinciana Boulevard in a marked crosswalk at U.S. Highway 192 just after 9:30 p.m. that night. A 26-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on Poinciana, entered the intersection on a green light, and struck the pedestrian. He was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center (HCA Florida Osceola), where he was pronounced deceased. The driver remained on scene and cooperated, the FHP report stated.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO