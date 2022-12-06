ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
aroundosceola.com

Sheriff: Suspect of aggravated assault caught

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a domestic assault from last weekend. Cory Randall Phillipe, 32, was arrested Thursday night in connection to incident, in which police say he struck his father in the head Sunday with a blunt object, then fled from the residence on foot.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Bored' robbery suspect suffers from impulsive behavior, police say

A Florida man is accused of two robberies in one week. Orlando police officers said 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid is accused of handing notes to a bank teller and a gas station clerk demanding cash. Police said he told them he was "bored" and that he suffers from impulsive behavior.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Information released on Tuesday Poinciana/192 incident that killed Orlando pedestrian

Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol released information on a pedestrian crash Tuesday night that left an Orlando man dead. The 66-year-old man was killed while crossing Poinciana Boulevard in a marked crosswalk at U.S. Highway 192 just after 9:30 p.m. that night. A 26-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on Poinciana, entered the intersection on a green light, and struck the pedestrian. He was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center (HCA Florida Osceola), where he was pronounced deceased. The driver remained on scene and cooperated, the FHP report stated.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

fox35orlando.com

WESH

Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release

SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
SANFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car

A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
EUSTIS, FL

