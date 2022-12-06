ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Grant Funds Expand Educational Outreach Efforts for CU School of Medicine Researchers

College students from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in medicine now have the opportunity to conduct research on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus as part of a $1.3 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant that was awarded to two researchers at the CU School of Medicine in fall 2022. Faculty...

